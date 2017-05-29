Miami Baseball Fails to Qualify, Longest Streak in NCAA Tournament History Ends

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Miami will miss the NCAA tournament in baseball for the first time since 1972.

According to ESPN.com, the 44-year streak was the longest run in any sport of making the tournament, but it has come to an end this year.

The squad failed to earn an at-large bid to the 64-team field after posting a 31-27 record during the season.

The Hurricanes had a chance to earn an automatic bid through the ACC tournament but were eliminated by North Carolina in the semifinals Saturday.

Miami is one of the most storied programs in the history of the sport with four titles, plus appearances in the College World Series in each of the last two years. However, it's the consistency of reaching the tournament that has turned heads.

"It's certainly unprecedented," NCAA associate director of media coordination Jeff Williams said of the streak, per Susan Miller Degnan of the Miami Herald. "In 44 years you haven’t stumbled? Look at Texas. They’ve won six national titles and their longest regional streak is 18 years."

Seven different ACC clubs earned a spot in the NCAA tournament, but Miami will stay home for the first time under veteran coach Jim Morris.