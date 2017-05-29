Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Lucas Perez Rumours Ahead of Summer Window

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Sevilla will reportedly move to sign Arsenal's out-of-favour forward Lucas Perez having failed to land the player last summer.

According to Juan Maria Lopez Guerra of AS, Perez has made it clear he wants to leave the Emirates Stadium after a solitary campaign, and Sevilla have been alerted to his availability.

The piece suggested that former Sevilla boss Unai Emery wanted to snap up the forward in 2016, although when the coach moved to Paris Saint-Germain, the deal fell through. Perez eventually moved to Arsenal and has struggled to make an impression.

As noted by the Gunnerblog Twitter feed, when Perez was left out of the squad for a recent home game against bottom club Sunderland, it felt like the death knell on his time as an Arsenal player:

Being marginalised is something the 28-year-old must have become accustomed to this season, as he's spent so much time on the fringes of the squad.

In the Premier League, the former Deportivo La Coruna man has made a meagre two starts. That's despite impressing in the cup competitions and the UEFA Champions League; in the latter competition, Perez scored a hat-trick in his only start, away to Basel.

PATRICK HERTZOG/Getty Images

These figures from OptaJoe earlier in the campaign would suggest Perez has been unlucky not to get more of a look in at the Emirates:

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger evidently has concerns about the player, with the likes of Danny Welbeck and Olivier Giroud preferred to lead the line along with Alexis Sanchez. At 28, Perez will want to be at a club where he can get game time regularly.

Although Sevilla have lost director of football Monchi and will be on the lookout for a new manager after Jorge Sampaoli agreed to take over at Argentina, the club feels like an ideal fit for Perez. After all, the forward is proven in La Liga, having netted 17 times in Spain's top flight in the 2015-16 term.

Oguzhan Ozyakup Discusses Future

VI-Images/Getty Images

Besiktas midfielder and reported Arsenal target Oguzhan Ozyakup has hinted he could be on the move this summer, suggesting he's keen to start another chapter in his career.

"I have achieved all my goals at Besiktas, I want a challenge in Europe, that is my next step as I have always said," he said, per Emre Sarigul of Turkish-Football. "We won the title, we will wear the third star, right now my plan is to celebrate this history success. I am happy at the club but I also have plans to play in Europe. I will have a long think over my holidays."

As noted in the report, the Gunners have been linked with a move for the midfielder, who was on the club's books as a youngster. However, he only made two appearances in the League Cup for the Premier League side.

He went on to join Besiktas and has kicked on wonderfully. Here's what Ozyakup would be capable of bringing to English football:

It's easy to see why the midfielder caught Arsenal's eye as a youngster. Technically he is excellent, he is hyper aware of space around him and his passing range is superb. With five goals and six assists from central midfield in the Super Lig this season, Ozyakup is a threat in the final third, too.

With Santi Cazorla injured, Arsenal have lacked a player with the composure and class to dictate the tempo of a game in the middle of the park. And while the Besiktas man is nowhere near the Spaniard's standards yet, he would potentially be a decent deputy to the injury-prone veteran moving forward.