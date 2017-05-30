7 Changes NASCAR Has Made to Make the Sport Safer

0 of 7

Getty Images for NASCAR

When the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) was organized in Daytona Beach, Florida, on December 14, 1947, safety was one of the crucial topics as the organization's founder, William H.G. France, attempted to unify and standardize the sport.

NASCAR mandated the use of seatbelts by all competitors. That seems like the most minimum of requirements imaginable, but in those days, using belts was a matter of some dispute. Many drivers in open-wheeled racing believed it was safer to be thrown free of a crashing race car than to risk being crushed by it or consumed in flames.

In the beginning—the forerunner of what is now the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series began as the Strictly Stock division of 1949—the crash helmets required offered little more protection than leather football helmets. Seatbelts were just wrapped around a driver's midsection and attached to the frame or seat.

As speeds increased, so too did danger.

Today, drivers wear uniforms designed to protect them from fire and drive cars engineered to protect them. When they crash, they hit cushioned walls. They are protected by seven-point harnesses once known as seatbelts. They are kept aware of conditions around them via radio contact with spotters situated high above the tracks. Drivers once sat in cockpits that differed from passenger cars only with rudimentary roll bars. Now they sit in protected cocoons.

Danger cannot be completely eliminated. Serious injuries, though, are relatively rare nowadays. Two current NASCAR priorities are preventing and treating concussions and protecting drivers from back injuries. Safety is a moving target, and tragedies from the past have served to make the sport's governing body vigilant in instituting further advances and reforms.