Sidney Crosby Attempting to Join Wayne Gretzky in Record Books

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Penguins star center Sidney Crosby has played a key role in the team's success this season, collecting 89 points during the regular season and another 20 through 18 playoff games.

Crosby's offensive abilities earned him the goals title this season, outpacing the closest competition of Nikita Kucherov and Auston Matthews (40 each) by four goals. Should Sid the Kid and the Penguins also take home the Stanley Cup, he would be the first player to do both in the same season since Wayne Gretzky completed the feat in 1986-87, per Sportsnet Stats.

Since he's entered the league as the top overall selection in 2005, the phenom has accumulated 1,027 points in the regular season and another 157 over 142 postseason contests. That total would be impressive for a player who played every game over that span, but Crosby has been sidelined for significant portions of multiple seasons during his prime due to head injuries.

While he's played at least 75 games in the last four seasons, Crosby missed at least 41 games during each season from 2010-11 to 2012-13 after suffering multiple concussions.

Despite missing a significant amount of time, Crosby has still collected numerous awards. Among them are two Stanley Cups, six All-Star nominations, two Hart Memorial Trophies (MVP), three Ted Lindsey Awards (most outstanding player), two Art Ross Trophies (top point scorer), two Maurice Richard Trophies (top goal scorer) and a Conn Smythe Trophy (playoff MVP).

The Penguins and their captain open Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Predators on Monday evening at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. If they manage to win it all, Crosby will likely have more hardware to place on his mantle.