Kansas City Chiefs Will Have One of NFL's Most Dynamic Backfields in 2017

The Kansas City Chiefs are about to have a problem at running back. A good problem, and the deeper they get into their offseason, the more it’ll likely become the best problem.

They created the problem themselves, of course, and did it knowingly by trading up to select running back Kareem Hunt in the third round of the 2017 draft. Immediately, Spencer Ware was the one with the issue, because Hunt is a threat to his carries and default status as the Chiefs’ top running back.

By the end of August, the Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid will face the challenge of deciding if Hunt has done enough to win a battle for that starting role over Ware. But the right decision might be no decision at all.

By drafting Hunt, a run-oriented Chiefs offense has assembled the ideal complementary backfield pieces. The Cheifs don't need to have a true featured workhorse running back. Instead, the work done by one runner will benefit the other.

Together, Hunt and Ware have the physical tools to rise and become one of the league’s best running-back tandems. They possess the right blend of speed and power to keep fueling a Chiefs rushing offense, which looks to punish defenses while controlling the clock.

One runner will still need to take the lead role and demand the larger slice of the carry pie, and the incumbent Ware has the advantage. But that might not last long into the offseason, especially if Hunt impresses during preseason games.

He’s already flashed enough natural athletic skill during OTAs to make those who cover the team peer into the 2017 looking glass and see ballooning production from the 86th overall pick.

That exercise in future foretelling led to this likely not-so bold prediction from ESPN.com Chiefs writer Adam Teicher (via SiriusXM's Mike Clay):

Hunt is a 5’10”, 216-pound running back who seems to have a hearty chuckle when he’s faced with contact. He churned out 986 rushing yards after contact over four years for Toledo, according to Eric Eager of Pro Football Focus.

His shining college career also included two seasons with 1,400-plus rushing yards. The 21-year-old's sophomore year was his standout, as that’s when he finished with 1,631 rushing yards and an incredible average of eight yards per carry.

He was another gem in a loaded draft class at running back, and Hunt is maddeningly slippery for would-be tacklers. He generated 98 missed tackles in 2016, per PFF, which was the second-highest total in the nation.

The Chiefs were aggressive in their pursuit of Hunt because of the talent-filled package he offers. It’s also a nice bonus that what he does well as a runner fits perfectly into the Chiefs blocking scheme, as FantasyGuru’s Graham Barfield noted:

Ware surely won’t enjoy giving up carries to Hunt if the rookie forces his way onto the field more. But sharing the ball would be about more than what’s best for Hunt or the Chiefs. It’ll be about what’s best for Ware, too.

In 2015, the Chiefs needed to rely on Ware after Jamaal Charles appeared in just five games before tearing his ACL. Ware was then gradually elevated up the depth chart, and he had a welcomed habit of reeling off chunk gains. He often posted a glowing number in the yardage column of the box score, with a small digit in the carries column.

That was highlighted by his 96 yards on 11 carries in Week 11 of 2015, most of which came on a 52-yard scamper. Then in Week 12, Ware received his first start, and he rewarded Reid with 114 yards on 19 carries, with much of that total coming on a 35-yard run.

The Chiefs went with a committee approach to replacing Charles in 2015, which meant Ware was given only two starts and a modest 72 carries. But that's all he needed to explode for 403 rushing yards, using his surprising burst through the hole to average 5.6 yards per carry while scoring six times.

It seems like less is more for Ware, which means everyone wins—including the Chiefs, likely—if Hunt takes the larger share of a platoon situation.

The 2016 season showed us that more of Ware doesn’t necessarily lead to more yards, touchdowns and overall offensive awesomeness. Ware was the starting running back to begin the season with Charles still laboring in his ACL recovery. That experiment began with plenty of pleasant long Sunday jogs, and even better, Ware started to establish himself as an every-down back.

He recorded 814 yards from scrimmage over his first seven games of 2016. It was a stretch highlighted by 129 receiving yards in Week 1 and then 131 rushing yards in Week 6. The sixth-round pick seemed to be trending toward being both a dominant runner and pass-catcher.

Then the second half of the season came.

Spencer Ware's second-half struggles in 2016 Part of season Rushing yards Receiving yards Total yards/game First 7 games 511 313 116.3 Last 7 games 410 134 77.7 Source: NFL.com

The 14 games Ware played in 2016 were split evenly between a rising multi-purpose weapon being on the field and a well worn running back plodding around, showing signs of having slammed into a rookie wall.

Which is essentially what happened, even though it was Ware’s third NFL season. His body had never been exposed to a higher level of pounding. During his three years at LSU, Ware's single-season high carry total was 177 in 2011. His rushing-attempt odometer already read 102 carries halfway through 2016.

He finished with 214 carries, flying past a punishment plateau that was new and painful. He had never logged a 200-plus carry season, a mark Hunt reached twice at Toledo. That’s why Hunt's load-bearing body can help in multiple ways.

By doing what already comes naturally after averaging 195.5 carries per year at Toledo, Hunt will keep Ware’s body as minty fresh as possible. Then Ware will go back to being the best version of himself: a running back who connects on a lot of home-run swings.

The Chiefs had a mid-pack overall rushing-attempt total in 2016, finishing 14th with 412 carries. That volume didn't affect their long gains at all, as Kansas City still ended the year tied for seventh with 12 runs for 20-plus yards, and even more impressively, tied for first with five runs of 40-plus yards.

Ware accounted for two of those 40-plus yard runs by the Chiefs, and they came in back-to-back games (Weeks 4 and 5). The 25-year-old has recorded 15 gains for 20-plus yards over his two years with the Chiefs, which shines even brighter considering his few opportunities in 2015, and only 16 starts in total.

Hunt, meanwhile, finished his collegiate career with three straight double-digit rushing touchdown seasons. He scored 45 total touchdowns while averaging 1,375 yards from scrimmage per season. He also emerged as a solid pass-catcher in 2016 with 403 receiving yards.

He’s the highest drafted running back during the Reid era in Kansas City, and for good reason. He has the skill set and proven history of production to nudge Ware aside for the larger share of the touches in a committee situation. If that happens, Ware may grumble to himself, muttering as any player does when his role decreases even a little bit.

But in the end, he’ll benefit from Hunt’s presence, and so will the Chiefs.