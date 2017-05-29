Torrey Smith Defends Colin Kaepernick Against Critics on Twitter

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith, who played for the San Francisco 49ers the last two seasons, took to Twitter on Monday to defend former teammate Colin Kaepernick.

Smith's comments came after New York Giants owner John Mara told Jenny Vrentas of TheMMQB.com that the team never considered signing Kaepernick due to potential fan backlash.

"All my years being in the league, I never received more emotional mail from people than I did about that issue," Mara said. "If any of your players ever do that, we are never coming to another Giants game. It wasn't one or two letters. It was a lot. It's an emotional, emotional issue for a lot of people, more so than any other issue I've run into."

Mara publicly supported kicker Josh Brown when he was accused of domestic violence last year before reversing course and releasing him in October. Smith was largely commenting on the juxtaposition between those two stances.

Smith also said his father, who served more than 20 years in the Army, was "proud" of Kaepernick for taking a stance against racial oppression.

Kaepernick's continued unemployment remains one of the NFL's biggest controversies as team minicamps draw closer. Some have suggested Kaepernick is being blackballed by the league for kneeling during the national anthem in the 2016 season, while others have said he's simply not good enough to earn a spot—a fissure that exists largely on political lines.

Smith made the point that there are currently 96 quarterbacks on NFL rosters, and there is a lot of evidence suggesting Kaepernick is better than some others who have signed. Ryan Fitzpatrick threw 17 interceptions last season but found a backup job in Tampa Bay. Jets quarterback Josh McCown turns 38 years old July 4 and was ineffective in 2016.

Those are just two of the players who stack up poorly compared to Kaepernick, who was not great in 2016 but is still objectively worthy of at least a backup spot.