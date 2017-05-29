Chivas Win 12th Liga MX Championship After Beating Tigres 4-3 on Aggregate

ALFREDO ESTRELLA/Getty Images

Chivas Guadalajara clinched a record-tying 12th Liga MX championship after defeating Tigres 2-1 in Sunday evening's second leg to clinch a 4-3 aggregate victory in the final of this season's Clausura tournament.

Manager Matias Almeyda led his team to a 2-1 triumph in the second leg of their clash against Tigres, where Alan Pulido and Jose Juan Vazquez scored to end a Chivas title drought that lasted more than a decade:

Ismael Sosa pulled back an 88th-minute lifeline for Tigres, but it was too little, too late as a Chivas squad made up entirely of Mexican players sealed their greatest domestic honour.

Former Tigres star Carlos Salcido—currently in his second stint with hometown club Chivas—captained his boyhood team to the crown, and team-mate Miguel Ponce, an unused substitute on Sunday, showed his pride at the accomplishment:

The victory was a particularly satisfying one for Chivas considering how hard-fought their path through the Clausura championship stage has been, as the team only won two of their last nine matches.

Los Rojiblancos drew against Atlas and Toluca in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, respectively, but advanced by virtue of their superior seeding after finishing the regular Clausura campaign third in the standings.

Their quality rose to the surface when it counted, however, when they took on Tigres, who finished seventh in the regular-season table before cutting their way through to the play-off final in powerful fashion.

Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez holds a place as one of Guadalajara's most successful exports, and the former Chivas servant—who left for Manchester United in 2010—joined in the celebrations on social media (post in Spanish):

Chivas are now level with Club America on 12 Mexican championship titles apiece—the joint-most domestic trophies won by any club—and both of those outfits have also finished runner-up on nine occasions.

Sunday's victory was a particularly big achievement for chief Almeyda, who has taken his team to new heights since arriving in 2015 and will now seek to re-establish Chivas as a heavyweight of Mexican football.