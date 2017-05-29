Juventus Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Federico Bernardeschi, Patrik Schick

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Fiorentina talisman Federico Bernardeschi and Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick are reportedly "pushing to join" Serie A champions Juventus during the summer transfer window.

Both players have been linked with moves to Turin in recent months, and Italian newspaper Tuttosport reported the pair are now looking to capitalise in the hopes they can force through summer transfers (h/t Football Italia).

In Bernardeschi's case, the winger is said to be refusing to sign a new contract in Florence to aid his transfer plight, while Schick could be brought to Juve if the Italian giants decide to trigger his Sampdoria release clause.

Despite those reports, however, Di Marzio's David Amoyal raised the point earlier this month that Bernardeschi could opt to remain with La Viola as he looks to cement his spot in the Italy team ahead of the 2018 World Cup:

The 23-year-old is widely regarded as one of the biggest Italian prospects currently in Serie A, and his international involvement thus far is impressive, having earned seven caps since debuting for the Azzurri last year.

The notion that he's among Italy's rising stars has also been backed up by Bernardeschi's rare scoring figures in 2016-17, as recently illustrated by OptaPaolo:

According to Football Italia's report, however, Fiorentina's reluctance to sell could be a sticking point, and his alleged €40 million (£34.8 million) price tag looks all the more expensive after Juan Cuadrado made his move to Turin permanent in May.

As for Schick, his €25 million (£21.8 million) release clause may seem expensive considering he's only played one season in Italy's top flight, although KICK recently explored his potential as an emerging force in Serie A:

The 21-year-old moved to Sampdoria from Sparta Prague last summer and netted 13 times across all competitions—with 11 of those coming in Serie A—although only 15 of those outings came as a starter.

It doesn't look like Juve will get their hands on the player anytime soon, in any case, after Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero recently told Sky Sport he'll remain in Genoa next season (h/t Gianluca Di Marzio):

"In all honesty I can say that Juventus, Napoli, Roma, Milan and other teams abroad that I can't remember now are in the race. Samp will hold on to him tightly, and should someone sign him the deal is he'll stay one more year here since he still needs to grow: he's happy in Genoa, there's the sea, the sun and I don't see where he'd want to go. Who is ahead in the race? It's a 100 million question, the team willing to pay is ahead."

One would expect that if any team is willing to pay the fee required to sign Schick, Juventus will be the most able, and a loan back to Sampdoria could work out best for all parties with Gonzalo Higuain already leading their line.

It appears securing the next wave of Serie A talent may be a chief concern for the Bianconeri, and both Bernardeschi and Schick look likely to be willing participants in their transfer plans this summer.