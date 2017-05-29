Bayern Munich Transfer News: Fresh Alexis Sanchez Rumours, Kingsley Coman Latest

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have reportedly cooled their interest in Arsenal talisman Alexis Sanchez, handing Manchester City pole position in the race for his signature. Elsewhere, Kingsley Coman has revealed he considered leaving the Allianz Arena.

German newspaper Bild (h/t Metro) reported Bayern are "unable to compete" with Sanchez's wage demands, with the Chilean said to be seeking double the £150,000-per-week salary he earns at the Emirates Stadium.

The Premier League is largely regarded as the most lucrative league in the world for the world's top players, but Der FCB's wage structure means they will not press ahead in their pursuit of Gunners star Sanchez.

Meanwhile, the Citizens would be more readily equipped to deal with such extreme wages, and James Robson of the Manchester Evening News recently gave some idea as to what manager Pep Guardiola's plans are for his attack:

Sanchez has a year left to run on his Arsenal contract, and with no extension in sight as of yet, he could depart the Emirates this summer, particularly after his side failed to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Broadcaster and Arsenal fan Piers Morgan recently gave his take on why the Gunners struggle to keep their biggest stars in the long term, although it won't be Bayern landing his services if he moves, it now seems:

Meanwhile, Coman has lifted the lid on his struggles under Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti, and he told German magazine Kicker he even thought about leaving before committing to the club (h/t MailOnline's Alex Martin):



"It was a complicated year for me. I thought about leaving Bayern. It is very difficult to win a place in the team and get regular first-team action once the coach has found his XI, in particular here at Bayern due to the stiff competition for places."

Coman dazzled under Ancelotti's predecessor, Guardiola, during the first season of a two-year loan from Juventus, but Bayern's incumbent chief handed him just 10 league starts over the course of the 2016-17 campaign.

The 20-year-old ended up signing a contract at the Allianz until 2020 after Bayern triggered the purchase option in Coman's loan contract. There has been interest from other powerhouses in the Frenchman as Goal's Sam Lee reported Manchester City were keeping tabs on his situation:

Coman went on to give a more hopeful outlook on his future with the German giants: "Bayern gave me the feeling they count on me on the long term, including next season. They told me to keep working hard and then things will work out."

The ageing figures of Arjen Robben, 33, and Franck Ribery, 34, mean Bayern are liable to free up some space on their wings in the coming years, an opportunity Coman will undoubtedly relish.

Ancelotti will also be pleased to hear his charge is now ready to fight for his place in the team, and Coman will hope he gets the chances he needs to recapture the form shown during his first season in the Bundesliga.