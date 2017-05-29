French Open 2017 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Monday's Singles Bracket

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic advanced to the second round of the 2017 French Open after beating respective first-round foes Benoit Paire and Marcel Granollers on Monday.

Nadal's fine streak of form this year continued with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 beating of home favourite Paire, while Djokovic was similarly rampant en route to a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 beating of Spaniard Granollers.

Seeded stars Milos Raonic (5), Marin Cilic (7) and David Goffin (10) also progressed to the second round following wins over Steve Darcis, Ernests Gulbis and Paul-Henri Mathieu, respectively. No. 14 seed Jack Sock couldn't follow suit, however, as Jiri Vesely downed the American 7-5, 7-5, 6-3.

Garbine Muguruza's title defence got off to a flying start after she bested 2010 French Open winner Francesca Schiavone 6-2, 6-4, and second seed Karolina Pliskova also moved into the second round after her win over Saisai Zheng.

Kristina Mladenovic, the highest-seeded French star in the women's bracket, came back from a set down to beat Jennifer Brady in three sets. It was a mixed day for the Australians, however, as Samantha Stosur defeated Kristina Kucova to progress while compatriot Daria Gavrilova fell by Elise Mertens' hand.

For the full scores and statistics from both the men's and women's singles bracket, visit the Roland Garros official website.

Recap

Nadal and Djokovic stole Monday's headlines with a pair of dominant wins, and the former's quest for a record-extending 10th Roland Garros crown got underway with an at-times one-sided result against Paire.

Owing to a resurgent streak of form this year so far, Nadal has drawn major attention as a strong contender in Paris, and even at the game's final point, he displayed terrific pace across the court, via Eurosport UK:

Paire conceded eight breaks of serve across three sets and was miles off the pace—as the scoreline suggested—although Nadal was humble in praising his opponent after the result, per the official Roland Garros website:

"The most important thing is to win. If it's in three, it’s better. I'm sorry for Benoit, he's dangerous, talented. He can change the rhythm of the point. Today I started strong, he had more mistakes than usual off the forehand. He had a try for 5-3 in the second set, I played a good point. From there it was difficult."

Djokovic's win over Granollers wasn't quite as one-sided, and the Spanish hopeful wasn't without his highlight-reel moments, as shown by the official Roland Garros Twitter account:

That shot-of-the-day contender was ultimately little more than a drop in the ocean, but the IBM Slamtracker indicated Djokovic is still working out the kinks under new coach Andre Agassi, committing 29 unforced errors to Granollers' 28.

Aljaz Bedene became the first Briton to move into the second round after he defeated America's Ryan Harrison 6-4, 6-0, 3-6, 6-1, with countryman Andy Murray set to open his campaign against Andrey Kuznetsov on Tuesday.

America's highest-seeded men's player, Sock, didn't fare as well, and he suffered a first-round fall to Vesely, whose second-serve win percentage of 62 was almost double that of his opponent (34 per cent), per the IBM Slamtracker.

The winner of this match had looked like a potential fourth-round opponent for Nadal, and Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times highlighted the Spaniard will likely have been pleased with the result:

Raonic also booked a straight-sets win over Belgian Darcis and will face Rogerio Dutra Silva in the second round, while Goffin's 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 hammering of Mathieu means he'll meet Sergiy Stakhovsky next.

Cilic also advanced and will take on Konstantin Kravchuk in his next fixture, although the Russian veteran didn't sound too confident about his chances when talking to tennis reporter Ilya Ryvlin:

Despite taking on a giant of the sport in Schiavone, Muguruza looked anything but daunted by the occasion en route to a 6-2, 6-4 win against the Italian. She was full of praise in the aftermath: "I think Francesca is a legend. I'm very excited to have played on this court with her."

Muguruza was close to playing without fault, and despite dropping serve once in each set, her own power play proved key to her success, particularly after breaking Schiavone three times in the opener.

Conversely, both Pliskova and Stosur were pushed closer to their limits against respective opponents Zheng and Kucova, with WTA Insider highlighting how the pair edged their way to 7-5 wins in each of their opening sets:

Both players settled after that and enjoyed much more comfortable second sets, but their examples serve as evidence as to just how fine the margins are at Roland Garros this year.

They weren't the only highly seeded stars to encounter resistance in the first round, as American Brady tested Mladenovic's will power early on, per Jose Morgado of Portuguese newspaper Record:

She'll meet Sara Errani, who defeated Misaki Doi 7-6(7), 6-1 and is looking to return to the top at Roland Garros after finishing as runner-up in 2012 and reaching at least the quarter-finals in four of the last five tournaments.

Other seeded women's contenders to advance on Monday were Caroline Wozniacki (11), Kiki Bertens (18) and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (16) after they beat Jaimee Fourlis, Ajla Tomljanovic and Patricia Maria Tig, respectively.