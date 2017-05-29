Arsene Wenger, Arsenal Reportedly Agreed to Terms for New Contract

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reportedly already agreed the terms of his two-year contract extension.

According to Mark Ogden of ESPN FC, the Frenchman and the Gunners finalised the details in November, although no official confirmation has been made by the club, with Wenger’s deal to expire at the end of June.

The 67-year-old "wants to remain at the helm" and "the broad outline of an extended contract was agreed, but not signed, six months ago" added Ogden.

As noted in the report, Wenger is set to meet with the Arsenal board on Tuesday, four days on from the club's FA Cup final triumph over Chelsea at Wembley. After the victory, the veteran manager was asked if he would be making any special presentation to the Gunners hierarchy.

"The best presentation is to watch the game," he said, per the Press Association (h/t ESPN FC). "I've played until the end of my contract, which is today basically. I think I have shown you that I have exactly the same commitment."

The 2-1 triumph over the Blues gave Arsenal their 13th FA Cup overall, seven of which have been won since Wenger took charge. As noted by Daniel Taylor of the Guardian, it's a remarkable record:

Wenger's position at the Emirates Stadium has been the source of much debate this term, though. Although the Gunners performed tremendously in the final to cap off a strong finish to the season, overall they've underachieved in 2016-17.

Indeed, next season will be the first time Arsenal will start the season in the UEFA Europa League under Wenger, having finished in fifth place in the table. Since the turn of the year, the team has turned in some torrid performances too, most notably in away losses to West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace.

The Gunners also suffered embarrassment in Europe at the hands of Bayern Munich, losing both legs of their knockout tie 5-1.

Football commentator Ian Darke believes Arsenal should consider a new leader despite their FA Cup success:

It's easy to see both sides of this longstanding debate. Arsenal will be desperate to get back into the UEFA Champions League next season, and in Wenger they have a coach who is proven in getting teams into those top four spots, as well as winning FA Cups aplenty along the way.

However, there are Arsenal supporters who will want to see their side challenge for the Premier League title, something the team have failed to win since 2004. Recent history suggests Wenger, for all his qualities, is not the man to bring prizes of that nature to the Emirates Stadium.