French Open 2017 Draw: Twitter Reacts to Monday Bracket Results, Scores, Winners

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Garbine Muguruza all qualified for the second round of the 2017 French Open with relative ease on Monday, while Caroline Wozniacki had to dig deep against teenage star Jaimee Fourlis.

Jelena Jankovic's tournament came to an early end, while Milos Raonic and David Goffin took care of business in dominant fashion.

Many fans had been looking forward to Djokovic's first outing under new coach Andre Agassi, and while the defending champion was far from perfect against Marcel Granollers, he still put the Spaniard away in three sets. The scores were 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

The Serb showed some vulnerability on serve but displayed a great backhand and his typical brilliance in the return game. Stuart Fraser of the Times noticed Agassi wasted little time getting out of the stands as soon as the match was over:

Per tennis writer Carole Bouchard, the Djoker lived up to his nickname after the match:

Nadal also showed flashes of weakness in his win over Benoit Paire, falling behind in the second set before recovering in time. He eventually won 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 to keep his chances of a 10th Roland Garros title alive.

Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times noted the Frenchman put up little resistance in the final set:

Defending women's champion Muguruza entered the tournament with plenty of question marks surrounding her form, but she took care of business against veteran Francesca Schiavone, advancing in two sets.

Schiavone gave the Spanish star all she could handle at times in the 6-2, 6-4 defeat, drawing praise from Record's Jose Morgado:

Wozniacki survived a real scare against little-known teenager Fourlis, a 17-year-old from Australia with just a single ITF title on her resume. Fourlis didn't back down from the challenge in the first set and was clearly the better player in the second, setting herself up for an unlikely upset.

Ultimately, Wozniacki's experience won out, but tennis writer Matt Trollope noted it was far from easy:

Elsewhere, Jankovic's struggles continued, as she lost in two sets to Richel Hogenkamp. Per Morgado, 2017 has not been her year:

Andy Murray will kick off his French Open against Andrey Kuznetsov on Tuesday.