WWE Raw: Potential Spoilers, Rumors, News and Preview for May 29

Credit: WWE.com

The Memorial Day edition of WWE Raw will offer glimpses of the brutality promised at the Extreme Rules.

The go-home show will give the red brand one final chance to sell fans on Sunday's pay-per-view. That's sure to mean violent confrontations aplenty. And two bouts lined up for Monday night will give the competitors in the Fatal 5-Way match a preview of that clash.

Two former members of The Shield will collide. Finn Balor will have to outlast both Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe. Plus, the tag team title bout and Raw Women's Championship match will get some added hype.

And Greenville, South Carolina, will host it all.

Will we see The Hardy Boyz make their anticipated transformation? Could we see an injured star back in action?

Backstage news and the Raw preview on WWE.com help answer those questions before the pre-Extreme Rules show hits the airwaves on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network.

News, Potential Spoilers

Matt Hardy may end up reviving the "broken" gimmick in WWE, but it won't be right away.

Since leaving Impact Wrestling, the Hardy brothers have been trying to secure the rights to the version of their characters they played in the past few years. That process apparently hit a speed bump.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported: "The US Patent and Trademark Office is forcing the wrestler to make changes to his filing."

Monday's Raw won't be without Emma much longer.

A shoulder injury in May spoiled her delayed return. Fans seemingly won't have to wait nearly as long to see her back in the ring this time around.



According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc), Emma is expected to be cleared to compete in June.

And while the women's division will grow deeper when that happens, the cruiserweights will remain one veteran short. Tajiri has been out of sight since suffering a knee injury in January. His contract is now up and he's not coming back.

"He announced in April he would be departing the company and, as of this weekend, is officially gone," Mike Johnson noted for PWInsider.

Raw Streaks

Akira Tozawa defeated Ariya Daivari last Monday before taking out Brian Kendrick in a Street Fight on 205 Live. That marked the continuation of a hot stretch for The Stamina Monster.

Per CageMatch.net, Tozawa is on an eight-match winning streak, including two straight wins on Raw.

That's likely a precursor to him challenging for the Cruiserweight Championship. Tozawa has ample momentum to come off as a threat to Neville.

Mickie James won't be closing in on the gold anytime soon.

As seen on her CageMatch.net profile, James has lost six consecutive matches. Since moving to Raw during the Superstar Shake-up, she has gone 0-4.

She's been a non-factor so far and one of the most misused women in the division at the moment.

Last Leg of Extreme Rules Build

Raw's whodunit will continue on Monday night.

Last week, a mystery attacker ambushed Enzo Amore backstage. That enraged his tag team partner, Big Cass. This story may not progress quick enough to result in a match at Extreme Rules, but we should get some narrative development.



The Raw preview on WWE.com stated: "Don't expect this unnamed assailant to be hidden for long."

South Carolina fans will also see Alexa Bliss and Bayley prepare for their Kendo Stick on a Pole match. The challenger has to have revenge on her mind as that PPV bout approaches. Bliss whacked her with a kendo stick weeks ago, leaving welts on her back.

To this point, Bayley has only teased retaliation. That's likely going to be the case again on Monday as WWE looks to build anticipation for Extreme Rules.

Sheamus and Cesaro will be in preparation mode, too. They are set to face The Hardy Boys in a Steel Cage match at Sunday's event for the Raw Tag Team Championship.

And The Celtic Warrior issued a warning ahead of the bout:

Much of Raw's focus will be on the Fatal 5-Way to decide the No. 1 contender for the Universal Championship. A pair of contests featuring warriors from that match's field are set for Monday's show.

Wyatt, Joe and Balor will all battle in a Triple Threat match.

Balor's issues with Joe date back to their NXT days. Wyatt is a newer enemy, but one that has made sure to leave his mark on the Irishman. If WWE intends on sending Balor after Lesnar, it has to make him look like a beast here.

Elsewhere, Seth Rollins will take on former stablemate Roman Reigns ahead of their meeting at Extreme Rules.

Credit: WWE.com

History says Joe won't have any issues with interrupting this. In fact, if this doesn't descend into chaos involving Joe, Wyatt and Balor, it will be quite the surprise.

The Fatal 5-Way match is Extreme Rules' biggest selling point, and Monday's Raw must create a final image that leaves the audience impatient to see those five men go to war on Sunday.