Troy Timpano Apologizes for Throwing Hockey Stick at Cameraman on Video

Dennis Pajot/Getty Images

Erie Otters goaltender Troy Timpano issued an apology Monday for throwing his stick at a camera after the team's 4-3 loss to the Windsor Spitfires in the Memorial Cup final.

"I'd like to apologize for my postgame incident with the cameraman passing by our bench," Timpano said in a statement on Twitter. "My emotions got the better of me, and I regret my reaction toward the camera. Certainly, not in my character to do something like this. Again, my sincere apologies."

Timpano, the Otters' starting goalie, hurled the stick in the direction of a cameraman who was shooting their bench following Sunday's loss to Windsor. He struggled for most of the game, allowing four goals on just 22 shots.

The Otters led 3-2 in the second period, but Timpano gave up the final two goals of the contest. Having captured its second OHL championship, Erie was attempting to walk away with the first Memorial Cup in franchise history.

Timpano's frustration at the loss boiled over in the worst possible moment. He's eligible to return to the team in 2017-18.