Steven Matz Reportedly Could Return from Elbow Injury vs. Pirates

New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz may make his return to the rotation for next weekend's home series against the Pittsburgh Pirates after a successful rehab start.

Mike Puma of the New York Post reported the move is a "strong possibility" despite Mets manager Terry Collins saying no decision had been made.

Matz, 26, threw five perfect innings and struck out eight in an appearance for Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.

"In Vegas, a day game in Vegas? You better believe (it was impressive)," manager Terry Collins said, per Abbey Mastracco of NJ.com. "Five perfect innings in Las Vegas? I played a lot of games in Las Vegas and I'm not sure I've ever seen that."

Matz has not made a major league appearance this season after being diagnosed with elbow inflammation near the end of spring training. The lefty went 9-8 with a 3.40 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 2016, his first full MLB season. He was expected to star in the back half of a Mets rotation that appeared to be one of baseball's best.

Instead, a combination of injuries and surprisingly ineffective play have left New York near the bottom of every major pitching category. The Mets are last in the league in team ERA and WHIP, while ranking 27th in batting average against.

Getting Matz back in the rotation would certainly help right the ship, as a playoff spot becomes less likely by the day.