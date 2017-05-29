Marco Reus out 'Several Months' Following Knee Injury

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed star forward Marco Reus has suffered yet another serious injury, with this latest setback―a partial ACL tear―set to sideline him for months.

Per the club's official website, he suffered the injury in the DFB Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The report goes on to state more tests are required to determine exactly how much time the Germany international will miss.

Reus played just one half of the cup final, which BVB won 2-1, before he was replaced. Reports it was due to another injury soon surfaced, although there was cause for optimism when the 27-year-old took part in the post-match celebrations.

Pool/Getty Images

This new injury is but the latest in a long line of setbacks for the trickster. Per Transfermarkt.com, his injury history is a long read, including over 10 different spells on the sidelines in just the past two seasons. He also missed out on the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the UEFA 2016 European Championship.

Fortunately for club and player, this particular injury comes right at the end of the season, giving Reus time to recover.