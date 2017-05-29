French Open 2017: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal Wins Highlight Monday Results

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic beat Marcel Granollers in straight sets at the 2017 French Open on Monday 6-3, 6-4, 6-2, though it was a more difficult match than the scoreline would suggest as the Serb was broken four times.

Nadal won in three sets as well, beating Benoit Paire 6-1, 6-4, 6-1. Defending women's champion Garbine Muguruza eased through what could have been a tricky opening-round match with Francesca Schiavone, winning 6-2, 6-4.

Meanwhile, men's fifth seed Milos Raonic swept aside Steve Darcis in straight sets at Roland Garros, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Monday Recap

Some superb backhand work earned Djokovic a 2-0 lead over Granollers, and after a double-fault handed a break back to his opponent, he immediately went in front again at 3-1 after coming out on top in an incredible 38-shot rally.

From there, he quickly wrapped up the first set. Metro's George Bellshaw was impressed:

The second set played out in a similar fashion, with Djokovic going a double break up this time before Granollers pulled one back.

His opponent showed some real resilience to prevent him from a third break—saving eight set points in a game lasting over 12 minutes—but Djokovic was still able to serve out the set, per Eurosport UK:

The pair exchanged early breaks in the third—two for the world No. 2 and one for Granollers—though it was the latter who played one of the shots of the day, per Roland Garros' official Twitter feed:

They would break each other once more apiece before Djokovic saved three break points in the final game and eventually served out the match.

Nadal had a much easier time against Paire, romping to victory in the first and third sets 6-1.

The Frenchman offered much more resistance in the second as he matched Nadal shot-for-shot at times:

Paire almost took a 5-3 lead in the set, but his failure to break Nadal—who had to dig deep to hold serve after a double-fault gave his opponent a way in—proved to be the turning point, and from there, he would win just one more game in the entire match.

Muguruza raced through the first set against Schiavone as she kicked off the match against the 2010 Roland Garros champion with a double break. The Italian pulled one back, but the Spaniard's quality shone through her play.

Schiavone gave Muguruza a tougher time in the second set. After being broken early, she reeled off three games in a row to go ahead of her opponent at 3-2, but after missing the chance to go a break in front, she succumbed to a strong response from Muguruza.

The fourth seed ultimately won when Schiavone sent a volley wide on their fourth match point. Roland Garros' official Twitter feed shared highlights of the match:

Against Darcis, Raonic racked up 44 winners as he won in three sets, per the tournament's official website.

The Belgian was restricted to just two break-point opportunities in the entire match and failed to take either, while the Canadian was clinical in taking four of the six that came his way.