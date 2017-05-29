PSG Transfer News: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Rumours, Blaise Matuidi Latest

Pool/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly opened negotiations with Borussia Dortmund for star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Blaise Matuidi has hinted at a move away from the French capital.

According to beIN Sports (h/t ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson), PSG have made their move for Aubameyang, who previously played in Ligue 1 at AS Saint-Etienne:

The Gabon international is expected to leave BVB this summer, as the club's emphasis on youth continues. Dortmund have added a ton of young attacking talent in the last 12 months, and the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Christian Pulisic, Emre Mor and Alexander Isak are expected to lead the line in the future.

Aubameyang is just 27 years old, but with his current team-mates slowly developing, his best chance of grabbing major silverware likely lies elsewhere. Les Parisiens didn't win the Ligue 1 title this season and are in line to invest heavily and contend again next year.

They already have a star forward in Edinson Cavani, who enjoyed a tremendous season following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's departure for Manchester United. Aubameyang is a special talent, however, as you can see in the video below:

Both he and Cavani have experience out wide but are at their best in a central role, so one has to wonder how PSG plan on using the two. Given their explosive scoring potential, there's little doubt they would form an elite duo if they figure things out.

Elsewhere, Matuidi has told reporters there's a new contract offer on the table for him from PSG, but he's not sure whether he wants to sign, amid interest from Manchester United.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Per the Daily Star's Jamie Styles, he said:

"I don't know yet.

"I am feeling good in Paris. It's hard as you don't know the real position of the club.

"PSG made a proposition to me. They are open to everything when it comes to me. There is no decision taken so far.

"Honestly, I don't want to lie, I don't know yet."

The 30-year-old midfielder has been a loyal servant for the club since 2011, but exit rumours have been rampant for years. He saw plenty of minutes in the 2016-17 campaign, but his playing time could take a hit moving forward, with star talent Lorenzo Callegari seeking minutes.

United could use another body in midfield, especially with 35-year-old Michael Carrick approaching the end of his playing career.