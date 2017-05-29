Real Madrid Transfer News: Thibaut Courtois Addresses Contract Rumours

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has responded to rumours linking him with Real Madrid, telling reporters he'll sign a new contract with the Blues when a deal is offered.

As reported by The Sun's Gary Stonehouse, both he and Manchester United's David De Gea have been repeatedly linked with Los Blancos, who are in the market for an upgrade on Keylor Navas.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Stonehouse), Courtois said he's yet to engage in contract talks with his club but fully expects to stay in west London: "Contract talks haven't opened, but I am happy at Chelsea. I hope they reward me with a good contract. Then there will be no doubt I will sign it."

The Belgian previously spent time in the Spanish capital on loan at Atletico Madrid and has repeatedly professed his love for the city. That has led to plenty of speculation, but it seems Courtois has no intention of leaving the Blues.

The 25-year-old played a big role in Chelsea's successful Premier League campaign, as he proved the perfect anchor for their vaunted defence. Per Goal, he put up some amazing stats:

While he and De Gea enjoyed fine campaigns in 2016-17, Navas regressed tremendously for Real. The Costa Rican flew under the radar for years and impressed after his move to Los Blancos in 2014, but this past season wasn't pretty.

As you can see in the video below, he committed one blunder after the other:

Real tend to add at least one big name every season, and there is little doubt they'll target upgrading the goalkeeper position this summer. Finding a team willing to part with their star stopper could be tricky, however.

De Gea will likely be linked with a return to Spain the most, especially following these latest comments from Courtois. AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma will also be one to keep an eye on as long as his contract saga carries on. Speaking to Mediaset Premium (h/t Football Italia), Rossoneri director Marco Fassone recently said a transfer is a possibility.