Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Ederson and Nolito

Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Benfica goalkeeper Ederson will reportedly have a medical at Manchester City on Monday ahead of a proposed transfer costing more than £35 million.

The Mirror's David Anderson reported on Monday morning the Brazilian's medical will take place "in the next 24 hours," and his fee is expected to exceed the current world record for a goalkeeper, standing at £32.6 million.

City have released the out-of-contract Willy Caballero, while Claudio Bravo endured a dismal first season in English football and did little to convince that he's worthy of the No. 1 spot.

Per football journalist Goncalo Lopes, the 23-year-old admitted he was likely to be leaving this summer after helping Benfica win the Taca de Portugal on Sunday:

Goal's Sam Lee believes the move is inevitable at this point, though he expects the announcement to be made on Tuesday at the earliest:

The Brazilian is known for his excellent distribution—particularly from goal-kicks, though his technique with the ball at his feet is also befitting of a Pep Guardiola transfer target—and he's quick off his line to snuff out danger.

After witnessing Bravo's struggles, many City fans may be more concerned with his shot-stopping ability, and they will be relieved to know he kept 24 clean sheets in 40 matches this season.

His performance against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League as Benfica won 1-0 is a particular testament to his quality, though as Sport Witness' Jan Hagen noted, he isn't immune to the occasional mistake:

Nevertheless, provided he avoids the kind of disastrous start to his City career that befell Bravo—who had looked excellent at Barcelona—he could well be a strong acquisition who makes them more robust at the back.

JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

Meanwhile, City winger Nolito said he is open to leaving the Etihad Stadium this summer. Per the MailOnline's John Downes, he told Tiempo de Juego:

"We will see what happens, I would like to go back to Spain, honestly, but it depends on City. I have a contract for two years and we will see what happens. Let's see. If three more wide players come and they offer me the chance to leave...I am like crazy to leave."

The 30-year-old made a bright start to his City career but quickly became the forgotten man, finishing the season with six goals and five assists in 1,349 minutes of play.

Nolito already had to compete with Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling for game time in City's forward line, and he slipped even further down the pecking order after Gabriel Jesus arrived in January.

With the Sky Blues having now added Bernardo Silva to their ranks, the Spaniard's chances of playing any significant minutes next year are almost non-existent, so his departure seems likely.