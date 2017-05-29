Grading Washington Redskins' 5 Most Improved Positional Units

0 of 5

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The NFL hasn't changed as much as it likes to pretend in its modern era, where games are still won in the crunch period of a season by those who can dominate up front defensively and control the ball on the ground on offense.

After a productive offseason of improvement in these areas, the Washington Redskins now look set to do both in 2017.

The Redskins are sure to be tougher in the trenches after spending their free-agency dollars wisely to bring in two quality defensive linemen. Add in Washington's top pick in the 2017 NFL draft, and the Burgundy and Gold will have one of the better three-man fronts in football this season.

The boost in talent up front will be excellent news for a linebacker corps also refreshed through both free agency and the draft. Help on the inside arrived courtesy of the veteran market after Washington acquired a versatile Pro Bowler.

Meanwhile, things on the outside could be set for a change after the Redskins took one of the better all-round edge players off the board in the draft's second round.

Read on for a more detailed breakdown of Washington's five most improved position units.