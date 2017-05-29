Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Ander Herrera Before Summer Window

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona, despite the Red Devils' reported insistence the former Athletic Bilbao man isn't going anywhere.

According to Spanish daily AS (h/t Daily Star's Joel Watson), incoming Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is determined to add Herrera to his squad in an attempt to introduce some steel to his midfield.

While Valverde's appointment hasn't been made official yet, he's widely expected to be announced as the club's next manager soon, and possibly as early as Monday.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The tactician worked with Herrera in the Basque Country and is expected to add several new pieces to the Catalan outfit after a relatively disappointing season.

According to Samuel Lovett of The Independent, United will block any move for the 27-year-old, who made a giant leap forward in the 2016-17 campaign to emerge as one of the club's top options in midfield.

While he was mostly known for his distribution during his time in Spain, Herrera has become a more rounded player in England.

Per Squawka Football, his defensive contributions stood out during the UEFA Europa League final:

Those defensive abilities, coupled with his passing range and technique, are likely what intrigue Valverde. Barcelona's midfield is filled with great technicians who can pass the ball, but they were overrun by more physical units throughout the season.

In La Liga, Real Madrid had the upper hand, while Juventus cruised to a win over two legs in the UEFA Champions League to knock the Blaugrana out of the tournament. The Bianconeri in particular embarrassed Barcelona's midfielders with a superior work rate and defensive contributions.

Adding a player like Herrera would fix plenty of problems without compromising the ethos of the club, which is built around possession and technical ability. The Spaniard appears keen to stay in England for now, however:

AS' report indicates United's qualification for the Champions League gives the Red Devils a major advantage in keeping their midfield ace, and the Catalans have other options, with Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti―another great passer known for his defensive tenacity―also linked.