LaVar Ball Comments on His Critics During Pep Talk to Big Ballers AAU Team

LaVar Ball took the time to reference his own critics when addressing his Big Ballers AAU team following a Sunday victory.

"You got people calling me names and acting crazy on me," he said when talking to a player who committed a retaliatory foul, per Josh Peter of USA Today. "I could easily snap and choke the hell out of them. But I don't, because I know what comes with that. You know what I'm saying?"

Peter passed along Ball's comments after his team beat the Bluechip Nation of Arizona, 88-85:

In this instance, Ball knows where he is coming from considering he certainly has plenty of critics after his outspoken tour de force since entering the limelight.

There are the outlandish things he has said to apparently get attention when he receives talking platforms, such as the notion he could have beaten Michael Jordan in one-on-one or his son Lonzo is already better than Stephen Curry.

Then there are other, less innocuous things, such as when he ripped into his team during halftime of a 109-57 loss to the Compton Magic (NSFW language):

He was notably wearing a shirt reading "Stay in Yo Lane" in reference to his cringe-worthy exchange with The Herd with Colin Cowherd co-host Kristine Leahy where he said his Big Baller Brand is not a "women's company," via Fox Sports Radio's Deb Carson.

He also told her to "stay in your lane," via Kyle Koster of The Big Lead, which led to the shirt.

Given his comments Sunday, critics should just count their lucky stars Ball hasn't snapped and choked the hell out of them.