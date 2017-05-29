College Baseball Regional 2017: Bracket, Schedule and Hosts

Butch Dill/Associated Press

There will be 64 teams with remaining national championship hopes when the NCAA announces the full bracket for this year's baseball tournament Monday, but the 16 regional hosts have the early inside track.

The NCAA announced the 16 regional hosts for the round-robin tournaments on Sunday, with teams set to fight for the right to play in the Super Regionals.

With that in mind, here are the regional hosts, bracket information, a postseason schedule and a breakdown of the tournament's format before digging into a national title pick. The hosts, schedule and bracket information is courtesy of NCAA.com and Corey Knapp of SEC Country.

Regional Hosts

LSU Tigers (43-17) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

North Carolina Tar Heels (47-12) in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Clemson Tigers (39-19) in Clemson, South Carolina

Oregon State Beavers (49-4) in Corvallis, Oregon

Arkansas Razorbacks (42-17) in Fayetteville, Arkansas

TCU Horned Frogs (42-16) in Fort Worth, Texas

Florida Gators (42-16) in Gainesville, Florida

Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles (48-14) in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Houston Cougars (40-19) in Houston, Texas

Kentucky Wildcats (39-20) in Lexington, Kentucky

Long Beach State 49ers (37-17-1) in Long Beach, California

Louisville Cardinals (47-10) in Louisville, Kentucky

Texas Tech Red Raiders (43-15) in Lubbock, Texas

Stanford Cardinal (40-14) in Stanford, California

Florida State Seminoles (39-20) in Tallahassee, Florida

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (39-18) in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Bracket Information

The bracket the 16 regional hosts will face will be announced Monday at noon ET on ESPN 2. The 31 teams that won their conference tournaments will be included via automatic bids, while the remainder of the spots will be filled by at-large teams.

The selection show, which will also reveal the top-eight national seeds, can be live-streamed on WatchESPN.

NCAA Tournament Schedule

Regionals: June 1-5

Super Regionals: June 9-12

College World Series: June 17-28

Format Breakdown

G Fiume/Getty Images

The four teams in each region play a double-elimination tournament on the campus of the regional host. The winner then advances to the Super Regionals, which are held on the campus of the higher-seeded team.

The eight winners of the 16 best-of-three Super Regionals series advance to the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. Those eight teams are separated into two brackets and play double-elimination tournaments within the bracket before the two bracket victors play each other in a best-of-three series for the national championship.

Predicted Champion: LSU Tigers

Butch Dill/Associated Press

It will be LSU that wins the best-of-three series for the title.

The Tigers navigated a loaded SEC featuring four regional hosts and finished with a 43-17 record and conference tournament championship. Their offense fireworks were on full display in Hoover, Alabama, with a 10-3 win over Missouri, 10-0 win over Kentucky and 11-0 win over South Carolina.

Not to be overshadowed, the pitching ranks allowed five runs in four games and thrived during Sunday's 4-2 victory over Arkansas in the title contest.

LSU is playing head-turning baseball at the most opportune time with 11 straight wins. "I think we're just clicking at the right time," second baseman Cole Freeman said, per Drew Champlin of AL.com. "We had never really put it all together, but these last three weeks, we've been playing some pretty good baseball. Baseball's a game that, when you're hot, you're really hot."

The Tigers will enjoy home-field advantage in the regionals to keep the hot streak rolling.

The offensive explosion present during the SEC tournament will be on display throughout the NCAA tournament, with five regulars hitting better than .310. The powerful Greg Deichmann (.330 with 19 home runs and 67 RBI) will also be waiting to drive everyone in during clutch moments.

Even a little run support should be enough for the formidable one-two punch of Alex Lange (2.59 ERA with 118 strikeouts in 97.1 innings) and Jared Poche (3.18 ERA and .230 batting average against). What's more, Eric Walker proved he is capable of handling pressure-packed situations during Sunday's win over Arkansas with one earned run in 7.2 innings.

LSU will simply have too much hitting and pitching for the competition.

*Stats courtesy of LSU's official athletics department website.