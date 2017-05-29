Stanley Cup Final 2017: Predators vs. Penguins TV Schedule, Game 1 Live Stream

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

It's hockey royalty versus a true upstart in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.

The Pittsburgh Penguins represent the former, with four Stanley Cups in their history—including the most recent—the second-seeded team in this year's playoffs and featuring the great Sidney Crosby.

The latter are the Nashville Predators—an eighth-seed upstart—a franchise that's only existed since 1998 and hails from a rather non-traditional hockey town but has nevertheless proved itself to be an undeniable force in these playoffs.

The Penguins have clearly been here before, while the Predators are newcomers to anything beyond the second round of the playoffs. They make for a great contrast in competition, and the finals should be an entertaining affair as a result.

Here's the viewing info for Game 1:

Stanley Cup Finals Game 1 Info

When: Monday, May 29 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: PPG Paint Arena in Pittsburgh

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBCSports.com

Odds: Nashville 29-20, Pittsburgh 20-33

Odds are courtesy of OddsShark and updated as of May 28.

The Predators have likely stolen many hearts during their run to the finals. They knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks, St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks to reach this point, losing just four times in the process. Their exuberant fans turned the home ice into a yellow fortress, unleashing deafening roars on seemingly every Predators goal.

Winger Filip Forsberg leads Nashville with eight goals and 15 points. Defenseman P.K. Subban, a former Norris Trophy winner, has also contributed 10 points in the playoffs and will work with Nashville's excellent cadre of blueliners to stymie Pittsburgh's offense and prevent them from getting shots on goaltender Pekka Rinne, who is having an excellent postseason.

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Finnish behemoth has been with the Preds since 2001, and he has stayed loyal to the club as he pursued his dream of reaching the championship.

"Every season my goal is to win the Stanley Cup, in all honesty. You come to training camp, you prepare yourself all summer, and now finally we are in this situation. I always felt that one day we would be in this situation," Rinne said, per NBCSports.com's Adam Gretz.



Rinne and his teammates will have it tough in the Final, especially when it comes to containing the Penguins' attack.

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Crosby and Evgeni Malkin lead all players with 24 and 20 points, respectively, in the playoffs, and Phil Kessel, the avatar of the everyman, has 19 points.

Pittsburgh's ability to put together quick-strike attacks and keep constant pressure on the opposition has served them well in the past, per CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin:

"This is a team, remember, that blew past the Columbus Blue Jackets and, despite the endless bite of injuries in the follow-up series, found a way to dig itself out of any and all holes vs. both the Washington Capitals and Ottawa Senators in seven-game battles. It's a team that did all that amid a semi-controversial swap of Marc-Andre Fleury for the younger Matt Murray in the net, not to mention a slog of one-goal performances that, at least on the surface, seemed to suggest a slowing down of the Pens' lightning-fast offense."

Their defense and goaltending might not be as heralded as that of Nashville, but that only serves to further accentuate the differences between the two teams and creates an obvious battle of great offense against great defense for fans to enjoy.

Both teams are missing key players at this final stage, including Nashville center Ryan Johansen and Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang.

However, the series does not lack for depth or star power, as much as certain contributors may be missed. It is shaping up to be an excellent Final between a true powerhouse and a low-seeded team many only thought had a puncher's chance at the beginning of the playoffs.