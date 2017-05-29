French Open 2017 Schedule: Replay TV Coverage, Live Stream for Monday's Draw

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

The 2017 French Open has gotten off to a memorable start with top-seeded Angelique Kerber dropping her first-round match in decisive fashion, and if this event can continue to provide similar results, this will be one of the most dramatic Grand Slam events in recent memory.

Early upsets give a tournament the "wow" factor, and there were indications that Kerber was vulnerable because she had been quite erratic in her play prior to her 6-2, 6-2 loss to Ekaterina Makarova Sunday.

One has to wonder how many of the other top seeds—on both sides of the draw—are vulnerable to an early-round defeat.

The first round continues Monday, and tennis fans will be able to follow the event on television as well via live stream.

Monday Preview

All eyes will be on defending champion and second-seeded Novak Djokovic as he takes on Marcel Granollers of Spain.

Djokovic was in top from a year ago when he completed his career Grand Slam by winning at Roland Garros, but he has been struggling in 2017.

Djokovic dropped his second-round match at the Australian Open, and he recently engaged Andre Agassi as his coach in an effort to shake his recent struggles and dominate once again.

If he can regain his form and play well in Paris, a match between Djokovic and Rafael Nadal looms in the semifinal round. While that's a long way from taking place, it's a match that all tennis fans can anticipate.

The fourth-seeded Nadal is in action Monday against Benoit Paire of France. Nadal has long been one of the game's all-time best clay-court players, and that makes him one of the favorites to go a long way in the tournament.

Paire has his share of supporters on the Suzanne-Lenglen Court at Roland Garros, but Nadal's consistency and talent level will be difficult to overcome. He is gunning for his 10th title at the French Open.

On the women's side, fourth-seeded Garbine Muguruza did not suffer the same kind of embarrassment in the first round that befell Kerber.

The Spaniard registered a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Italian Francesca Schiavone while playing on the Philippe-Chatrier Court on Monday.

Muguruza's edge in athleticism and overall talent were evident throughout the match, and those advantages manifested themselves on second-serve points. Muguruza won 13 of 18 second-serve points (72 percent), while Schiavone was successful on nine of 23 in those situations (39 percent).

Schiavone fought off three match points, but she was unable to turn her match around against Muguruza.

Fifth-seeded Canadian Milos Raonic had no trouble in his first-round match as he whipped Steve Darcis of Belgium 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. Darcis is the 38th-ranked player in the world, but he struggled against Raonic's explosive ground strokes.

Raonic powered 43 winners in the match, while Darcis could only muster 13, and the Canadian also demonstrated his effectiveness with the serve. He had 15 aces compared to three by Darcis.