Jameson Taillon Completes 3 Scoreless Innings in 1st Start Since Cancer Surgery

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon threw three shutout innings in Sunday's rehab start, his first since he underwent testicular cancer surgery less than three weeks ago.

ESPN.com news services reported the story and noted Taillon struck out six for the Double-A Altoona Curve against the Erie SeaWolves.

Taillon released a heartfelt statement after the news of his diagnosis initially broke:

Taillon is just 25 years old with a bright future as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 amateur draft behind superstar Bryce Harper. Taillon has a 3.31 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in six starts this season and posted a 3.38 ERA in 18 starts as a rookie last year.

Sunday was an important step in his journey back to the major league level, and he impressed during his limited workload.