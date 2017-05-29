2017 NBA Mock Draft: Predictions and Projections for Top Senior Prospects

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

We've grown rather accustomed over the years to seeing young prospects highlight the NBA draft. While kids are no longer joining the association, many of them are still coming in at 19 after than less than a full year of the college experience.

The reality is that the game's premier prospects just don't tend to stick around for four full years of basketball. It's hard to fault the players themselves for wanting to get to the paid portion of their basketball careers, but this trend also means few prospects enter the NBA close to being finished products.

There are exceptions, of course, as some players still choose to chase a full college career—and, you know, a free education—before making the jump to the pros. For teams looking to add more of a finished product to their rosters, senior prospects stand out.

We're here to examine some of this year's top senior prospects and to predict what their early careers could look like for the teams that draft them. We'll also mock the entire first round of the draft based on factors like player potential, team needs and team fits.

2017 NBA Mock Draft

1. Boston Celtics (via Brooklyn): Markelle Fultz, G, Washington

2. Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball, G, UCLA

3. Philadelphia 76ers: Josh Jackson, F, Kansas

4. Phoenix Suns: Jayson Tatum, F, Duke

5. Sacramento Kings (via Philadelphia): Jonathan Isaac, F, Florida State

6. Orlando Magic: De'Aaron Fox, G, Kentucky

7. Minnesota Timberwolves: Malik Monk, G, Kentucky

8. New York Knicks: Harry Giles, F, Duke

9. Dallas Mavericks: Dennis Smith Jr., G, NC State

10. Sacramento Kings (via New Orleans): Frank Ntilikina, G, France

11. Charlotte Hornets: Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga

12. Detroit Pistons: Ivan Rabb, F, California

13. Denver Nuggets: Lauri Markkanen, F, Arizona

14. Miami Heat: Justin Jackson, F, North Carolina

15. Portland Trail Blazers: Terrance Ferguson, G, Australia

16. Chicago Bulls: OG Anunoby, F, Indiana

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Jarrett Allen, C, Texas

18. Indiana Pacers: Tony Bradley, C, North Carolina

19. Atlanta Hawks: TJ Leaf, F, UCLA



20. Portland Trail Blazers (via Memphis): Dwayne Bacon, F, Florida State



21. Oklahoma City Thunder: John Collins, F, Wake Forest



22. Brooklyn Nets (via Washington): Moritz Wagner, F, Michigan

23. Toronto Raptors (via LA Clippers): Jordan Bell, F, Oregon

24. Utah Jazz: Justin Patton, C, Creighton

25. Orlando Magic (via Toronto): Isaiah Hartenstein, F, Germany



26. Portland Trail Blazers: (via Cleveland): Josh Hart, G, Villanova

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Boston): Sindarius Thornwell, G, South Carolina

28. Los Angeles Lakers (via Houston): Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA

29. San Antonio Spurs: Caleb Swanigan, F, Purdue



30. Utah Jazz (via Golden State): Rodions Kurucs, F, Latvia

Top Senior Prospects

Josh Hart, G, Villanova

Teams looking to add an immediate contributor should consider Villanova product Josh Hart. He's a 6'5" shooting guard with solid mechanics and a great grasp on the fundamentals of the game. While Hart certainly doesn't possess the upside that some of the draft's top prospects do, he should have the ability to be an asset right away.

Last season, Hart averaged 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He shot 51 percent from the field in 2016 and has never shot below 50 percent in his four-year career. Hart also showed he can be dangerous as a three-point weapon, shooting 40.4 percent from beyond the arc last season.

What some teams are going to like is the fact Hart is willing to fill whatever role he is asked to.

"I'm not going to label myself as a shooting guard," Hart explained, per Benny Nadeau of Basketball Insiders. "I'm not going to label myself as a small forward. I'm a basketball player who can play four different positions on the court — and defend four different positions on the court."

Hart is also a willing defender.

"Guys that have seen me play at Villanova know that I'm going to be the one that's defending, you know, down on the floor for a loose ball at the end of the game to seal a victory," Hart said, per Nadeau. "That's what I do and I think that's how I fit in."

Teams looking for a future centerpiece probably aren't going to have much interest in Hart. However, teams looking for a solid role player who can bring toughness to both ends of the court are going to love him. I'd expect Hart to go in the late-first or early-second round of the draft and to become a valuable bench player as a rookie.

Monte Morris, G, Iowa State

There's a lot to like with Iowa State product Monte Morris. As a senior prospect, he has experience. At 21 years old, he's more physically developed than younger prospects. He also benefits from being an efficient piece of a pro-style system.

Josh Riddell and Julian Applebome of Draft Express recently explained why this can make him an asset to an NBA employer:

"Morris has been a steady hand at the point guard position as he led the NCAA in assist to turnover ratio in three of his four seasons (finishing fifth in his junior season), posting an impressive career mark of 4.65. He's done so in an NBA style offense, with 44.5% of his derived offense coming from play types where he has been the pick-and-roll ball handler."

What Morris might lack in upside, he makes up for in confidence.

"I lace up to be the best. I don't lace up to be the third, fourth or fifth-best guy," Morris said, per Matt Kawahara of the Sacramento Bee. "That's my mentality going into it, and that's just how I feel."

Morris will probably be a second-round selection and a role player off the bench as a rookie. However, his ability to run the floor could allow him to develop into the true leader of a second-team offense early in his career. These types of point guards have become increasingly valuable in the NBA, and some team is going to benefit by adding Morris.

Sindarius Thornwell, G, South Carolina

South Carolina's Sindarius Thornwell is another prospect who, like Morris, could be the centerpiece of a second unit. He was at the heart of the Gamecocks' exciting tournament run, and he has the offensive skills to be a legitimate threat.

Last season, Thornwell averaged a career-best 21.4 points per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. He also made 39.2 percent of his shots from three-point range and 83 percent from the line.

However, Thornwell isn't just a weapon on the offensive end of the court, and this is why he could creep into the first round and why he could emerge as a starter early in his pro career.

Thornwell can be a ferocious defender, as CBS Sports' Sam Vecenie recently explained, per Chris Stanley of GarnetandBlackAttack.com:

"First and foremost, he is an elite defender. He totally shut down Luke Kennard, who by my money was the best offensive weapon in college basketball this year as far as a pure scorer goes. Thornwell not only denied Kennard the right to score, he denied him the ball completely. Duke couldn't get Kennard the ball at all in that game, and I think that says a lot about Thornwell."

The ability to play shutdown defense usually gets guys on to the court sooner than later, and this could be the case for Thornwell. While he's probably a valuable bench player early in his rookie season, he should see increased minutes as the year goes on—assuming his high level of defense holds at the NBA level.