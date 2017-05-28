John Wall Says Bench Was Wizards 'Downfall,' Wishes Kelly Oubre Played More

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall is stuck at home with the NBA Finals on the horizon, and he pointed the finger of blame at his bench on Sunday.

"We need to help our bench," per CSN's Chase Hughes (h/t Dan Feldman of NBC Sports). "Just to be honest, that was our downfall in each series that we had in the [Eastern Conference] semifinals, our bench got out played."

He also took issue with Kelly Oubre's playing time.

"I think Kelly Oubre could've played a little bit more. … But Coach [Scott Brooks] makes the decision, and we stick behind him 100 percent."

Wall and the Wizards lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the second round after a six-game battle with the Atlanta Hawks in the first. Oubre averaged just 6.5 points per game against Boston but shot 51.6 percent from the field and reached double figures in three of the seven contests.

Wall finished Game 7 with a respectable 18 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds after he drilled the winning three in Game 6, but he appeared to run out of gas and missed his last 11 shots from the field.

Kyrie Irving Makes Trick Play in Game 4 Warriors Make History by Sweeping Their Way to Finals Kevin Durant Gets the Double Block Will Warriors Bust Out the Brooms for Historic Sweep of Spurs in Game 4? Avery Bradley’s Game-Winning 3-Pointer Caps 21-Point Comeback LeBron James Swats Avery Bradley on the Chase Down Block Bold Predictions for the 2017 NBA Draft Can Celtics Bounce Back to Avoid Short Eastern Conference Finals vs. Cavaliers? Howard Beck NBA Spotlight: Can We Just Fast-Forward to the Finals Already? Devin Booker Will Make Special Olympian a Lottery Star Steph Curry and Kevin Durant Combine for 74 Points in Game 1 John Wall Hits the Game-Winning Three in Game 6 Manu Ginobili Makes a Perfect-Timed Block on Harden in Game 5 Spur Paid $150 for Tryout....Now He's a Playoff Starter Celtics and Game 7s Have a Lot of History...Which Isn't Good for Wizards John Wall Post Game Interview John Wall Game-Winning Three

Feldman noted Washington played its starters 34.2 minutes per game together in the playoffs, second only to the Indiana Pacers (who lasted just four contests against the Cleveland Cavaliers).

Even though Feldman also pointed out Washington's starting lineup outscored opponents by 4.7 points per 100 possessions, other lineups featuring the bench got outscored by 15.5 points per 100 possessions, and the additional time on the court likely cost Wall his legs with the season on the line.

"I heard Marcus Smart say after the game that I had no legs," Wall said. "He's basically right. I don't make excuses. I'm going to play. If I miss shots or make shots, I'll live with it. I know people will say he finished 0-for-11, but I play—it took everything I had in me to keep fighting."

These comments come after Wall said "Forty-eight to five—our bench had five points," following the Game 7 defeat, per Jeff Goodman of ESPN.com.

Talent was not a question in Washington's starting lineup, and Beal even said "Cleveland didn't want to see us," via Hughes. Perhaps Washington would have given LeBron James and the Cavaliers a better test than the five games Boston did, but the bench struggles helped prevent that from happening.

Wall certainly noticed.