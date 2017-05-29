Stanley Cup Final Schedule 2017: Game 1 TV Info and Predators vs. Penguins Pick

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Nashville Predators have had a successful formula throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs.

They have won each of their previous series openers on the road, and those victories have helped propel them to playoff series victories over the Chicago Blackhawks, St. Louis Blues and the Anaheim Ducks.

On Monday night at PPG Paints Arena they will try to come up with another road-opening win as they challenge the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The game is scheduled to face off at 8 p.m. ET, and it will be televised by NBC.

Stanley Cup Final Schedule

Game 1, Nashville at Pittsburgh, May 29, 8 p.m., NBC

Game 2, Nashville at Pittsburgh, May 31, 8 p.m., NBCSN

Game 3, Pittsburgh at Nashville, June 3, 8 p.m., NBCSN

Game 4, Pittsburgh at Nashville, June 5, 8 p.m., NBC

Game 5, Nashville at Pittsburgh, June 8, 8 p.m., NBC (if necessary)

Game 6, Pittsburgh at Nashville, June 11, 8 p.m., NBC (if necessary)

Game 7, Nashville at Pittsburgh, June 14, 8 p.m., NBC (if necessary)

The formula that head coach Peter Laviolette would like to see his team employ is getting off to an early lead, press the attack with scoring from the back line and then receive superb goaltending from Pekka Rinne.

Of course, the Predators are not going to get much cooperation from their hosts. The Penguins are trying to make it two Stanley Cups in a row, and both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are looking for the third titles of their respective careers.

They are two of the best players in the world, and they have proved themselves time and again in the most important games. Winning is what matters most, and Penguins forward Matt Cullen spoke about Crosby's motivation.

"I know just being around Sid and talking with Sid how much this means to him," Cullen said, per Nicholas J. Cotsonika of NHL.com. "I don't think I've ever seen him more determined and more committed than I have seen him this last playoff run and even more so the last few days. He's just a unique competitor. They don't come along very often."

While the Penguins' stars may be motivated, they know that they have a major challenge from the Predators. Nashville has gotten superb production from its top four defensemen throughout the playoffs. Ryan Ellis, Roman Josi, P.K. Subban and Mattias Ekholm have done an excellent job of triggering the Predators attack.

Those four have combined for 39 points in 16 postseason games, and they have not ignored their defensive responsibilities.

"You have to be aware of where they are," Crosby said, per Dan Rosen of NHL.com. "They're so good at joining the rush. They're so good at leading the rush. Sometimes it's a couple of those guys coming in late for a late chance and other times they're the first guy with the puck and taking it end to end."

The Penguins are well aware of the success the Predators have had in their three previous road openers. They have more than enough weapons to blunt Nashville's success, and while the first game is not always indicative of the way the series will turn out, look for both teams to put on a peak effort in this game.

Prediction

The Predators have not been intimidated by any of their earlier playoff opponents, and Laviolette is not going to let them take the ice in fear of their hosts.

However, the stage is bigger now than it has ever been, and that's what the Preds will have to get used to.

Nashville could be vulnerable in the early moments, but they have a razor-sharp goaltender in Rinne (1.70 goals-against average, .941 save percentage). If there is any slippage from the team, Rinne should perform quite well and keep his teammates in the game.

Look for the Preds to hit full speed by the second period. Subban or Josi should trigger their attack and find a way to get an early lead.

The Pens will respond, but Nashville will find a way to earn a victory in Game 1 and get the early jump in what should be a thrilling series.