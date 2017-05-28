4-Star QB Camm Cooper Commits to Washington State over Georgia, Ole Miss, Others

Credit: Scout

Quarterback Cammon Cooper committed to the Washington State Cougars Sunday.

Cooper announced his decision on Twitter:

"From the first day, the coaches at Washington State told me I was the No. 1 guy they wanted," he said of his thought process behind selecting the Cougars, per Scout's Blair Angulo. "I felt like a high priority talking to other schools, too, but I just had the best feelings with Washington State."

Cooper is the No. 25 quarterback in the 2018 recruiting class, according to Scout.

The Lehi, Utah, native should feel right at home in Mike Leach's pass-happy offense. He threw for 4,059 yards, 38 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as a junior in 2016, per MaxPreps.

Cooper told Angulo he has already spoken with the Cougars' current starting quarterback, Luke Falk, on what it's like to play under Leach.

"Luke told me there's a transition period with coach Leach because everyone always sees him as a quirky guy," Cooper said. "But after that awkward period, your relationship takes off."

After redshirting his first year at Washington State, Falk replaced an injured Connor Halliday in 2014 and remained the team's starting QB for the next two years.

Cooper could be poised to play a big role in the Cougars offense in 2018 following Falk's graduation. Tyler Hilinski will be his biggest competition for the starting job. Hilinski went 24-of-30 for 245 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in three games as a redshirt freshman.

Even if Hilinski wins the QB battle in 2018, he'll only have two years of eligibility remaining, allowing Cooper plenty of time to leave his mark on the Cougars.