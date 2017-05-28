LeBron James Feels 'Very Good' About Cavaliers vs. Warriors in 2017 NBA Finals

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

LeBron James is a defending champion and one of the greatest players in NBA history. It should come as no surprise then that he sees the Cleveland Cavaliers' chances against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals as "very good."

James made the comments Sunday, saying, "I feel good about our chances," per Tom Withers of the Associated Press.

James and the Cavaliers will start their journey to defend the Larry O'Brien Trophy on Thursday in Oracle Arena in their third straight NBA Finals matchup against the Warriors. Even with James leading the way, Cleveland is facing a daunting task considering all Golden State did after winning an NBA-record 73 games last season was add Kevin Durant to the Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green mix.

A confluence of events occurred in last year's Finals to help Cleveland overcome a 3-1 deficit, including Green's Game 5 suspension, Andrew Bogut's knee injury and what appeared to be lingering physical effects for Curry.

Of course, one of those events was also James' entering another stratosphere and scoring 41 points in each of Games 5 and 6 before notching a triple-double on the road in Game 7. He has the power to do that again, which is likely the major reason he sees his team's chances as "very good."

The outside world may not agree with his assessment—Golden State is minus-240 to win the title on OddsShark, while Cleveland is plus-200—but James' mere presence gives Cleveland an opportunity to win any series.