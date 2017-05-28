Vanderbilt Tops Leaderboard at NCAA Men's Golf Championships 2017 After Sunday

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

The field for the 2017 NCAA men's golf championship trimmed to 15 teams Sunday following the third round at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois.

The Vanderbilt Commodores lead the Oklahoma Sooners, UNLV Rebels and USC Trojans by a shot, while the Illinois Fighting Illini and Oklahoma State Cowboys remain in the hunt, sitting four and six strokes back, respectively.

Below are the 15 teams advancing to Monday, followed by a brief overview of Sunday's action. The full team and individual standings are available on NCAA.com.

Top 15 Teams

1. Vanderbilt (-18)

T2. Oklahoma (-17)

T2. UNLV (-17)

T2. USC (-17)

5. Illinois (-14)

6. Oklahoma State (-12)

T7. Baylor (-9)

T7. Virginia (-9)

9. Auburn (-8)

10. LSU (-6)

11. Texas (-5)

12. Florida State (-4)

13. Oregon (+1)

14. Pepperdine (+5)

15. UCF (+7)

Sunday Recap

Vanderbilt combined to tie for the lowest score of the third round, which helped the Commodores climb into first place. They were eight-under Sunday. Matthias Schwab, who's tied for third in the individual tournament, carded a two-under 70. Theo Humphrey and John Augenstein each finished three under as well.

The Commodores' official Twitter account noted how Humphrey closed with an excellent back nine:

Max McGreevy is a big reason Oklahoma finds itself in a three-way tie for second place.

Only two Sooners golfers finished under par for the round. McGreevy was one of the two, going four-under, and like Humphrey, he wrapped up his day with an eagle on No. 18. The Sooners shared a clip of the senior sinking his eagle putt:

With his strong performance Sunday, McGreevy at least remains in contention for the individual title.

At this point, though, that tournament is Scottie Scheffler's to lose. The Texas star holds a two-shot lead through 54 holes after going four-under for the third straight round.

Scheffler tasted victory at the 2013 U.S. Junior Amateur and was the Big 12 champion as a freshman in 2015. As a result, it's little surprise he isn't rattled by the big stage.

"Being afraid? I don't really think so," Scheffler said of golfing major events, per Golfweek's Brentley Romine. "There's nothing really to be afraid of. I'm not really in control of what happens in the end. All I can do is control what I can control."

Barring a complete collapse, the Longhorns junior will add another accolade to his already-impressive golf career.

For most members of Kent State and Stanford, the quest for individual honors ended Sunday. The Golden Flashes and Cardinal each finished 11 over for the round and tumbled down the leaderboard, well off the top-15 pace.

The two teams picked the worst time to have their worst collective rounds of the event.