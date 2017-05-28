Washington Nationals Tie NL Record for Strikeouts over 3-Game Stretch

Matt Hazlett/Getty Images

Washington Nationals hurler Stephen Strasburg mowed down 15 San Diego Padres hitters via the strikeout over seven shutout innings Saturday. Two relievers—Matt Albers and Koda Glover—both added one of their own as the pitchers finished the night with 17 strikeouts in a 3-0 victory.

While the showing by the hurlers Saturday was impressive enough, the starters and relievers Thursday and Friday supplied an additional 13 and 14 whiffs for the collective group to finish the three-game stretch with 44 total strikeouts. The output tied the Milwaukee Brewers' three-game stretch in 2012 for the highest in National League history over a consecutive three-game span, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com).

The Nationals pitching staff started the season off slowly but has really come into its own of late. Over the past week (prior to Sunday) the club posted a league-best 2.03 ERA with 80 strikeouts to earn a 5-2 record. Part of the issue has been the team's bullpen, which struggled to convert save opportunities.

Given the club's current pitching staff and the offense backing it up, the Nationals figure to be one of the favorites to make a postseason run in 2017.

Thus far, the club has accumulated an NL East-best 30-18 record (prior to Sunday's result) and sits 8.5 clear of the Atlanta Braves. While there is still a long way to go, many of the teams in the East have numerous flaws, potentially allowing the Nationals to run away with the division this year. Once they make it there, the club's four-man playoff rotation should match up with anyone as it pursues the franchise's first-ever World Series appearance.