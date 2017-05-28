Barcelona Transfer News: Fresh Marco Verratti Rumours, Paco Alcacer Talks Future

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly opened up to the possibility of selling Barcelona target Marco Verratti this summer. Elsewhere, Blaugrana striker Paco Alcacer has conceded the Catalan club will decide his summer fate.

Barca have been linked with Verratti as a potential successor to 33-year-old Andres Iniesta, and Italian outlet Calciomercato.com reported PSG "may consider selling" the Italy international despite the player predicting he'll remain.

Speaking after Saturday's 1-0 win over Angers in the Coupe de France final, Verratti disclosed that he expects to remain at the Parc des Princes, but he may still leave if his employers decide to cash in, per the Daily Star's James Walters:

"It's the club that decides, but I think I'll be there [next season]. Afterwards we will talk with the club like every year. I still have four years of contract and I do not think to leave."

"I am very happy to be a part of this project and I have always said that winning with PSG is different from winning with all the other teams because I have been here for five years and I would really like to win something very important here at Paris."

Speculation regarding Verratti's future in the French capital was also spiralling this week after Yahoo France reported Barcelona were considering a swap deal of extreme significance (h/t Get French Football):

Verratti is regarded as one of the best central midfielders in Europe and has gone from strength to strength at PSG, making 201 appearances for the Ligue 1 powerhouse.

But Barca's determination to land an adequate replacement for club legend Iniesta may be the biggest factor of all in whether a move materialises, and BT Sport commentator Adam Summerton recently hailed his importance at PSG:

One opening that could emerge at the Camp Nou this summer lies in attack, and fringe figure Alcacer has left a question mark over his future in Catalonia following his latest comments.

The former Valencia hitman spoke to the press after scoring in his side's 3-1 victory against Alaves in the final of the Copa del Rey on Saturday, making sure to note he's content in his current setting, per Goal's Chris Myson:

"I only live in the present and I'm happy here. It is not up to me to decide what happens next season, it is the directors and the coaches. In the end, the hard work was reflected on the pitch. Helping the team with a goal is important and I am very happy to end the season like this."

"I have gone from down to up during the season. I always try to think in the present and on the next game and, in the end, it has its rewards. You can never give up - you must always give your all."

Alcacer was regarded as a key figure at the Mestalla but has slipped into obscurity at Barcelona, and ESPN's Richard Martin commented last month that the club would not miss his services if he departed this summer:

The 23-year-old had an unremarkable first half of the season after joining from Los Che last summer but has improved in the second half of the campaign, netting seven of his eight Barca goals in 2017.

While he's failed to supersede the likes of Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Neymar at the Camp Nou, there is thought to be interest in Alcacer. Earlier in May, French outlet Sportune.fr reported AS Monaco were eyeing the forward as a potential replacement for hotshot Kylian Mbappe (h/t Sport).

With manager Luis Enrique departing, there may be question marks over the heads of a number of Barcelona players, and while he wishes to stay, it appears Alcacer is one of those in the dark as to where his future lies.