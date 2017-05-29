NBA Rumors: Trade Reports and Rumblings from Around the League

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The offseason marks change for just about every team in the league via trade or free-agent acquisitions. It's peak rumor season between the NBA draft lottery and free agency.

After losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games, Boston Celtics executive Danny Ainge could enact significant change in the summer. Aside from potentially adding a young superstar with the No. 1 overall pick, we could see an acquisition for an immediate impact.

Another day, another draft target for the New York Knicks. Who's the latest prospect crossing team president Phil Jackson's radar?

The Phoenix Suns featured the youth on the roster toward the end of the previous season. Will the team move a productive veteran guard to get younger for the upcoming year?

Boston Celtics Looking to Acquire All-Star Frontcourt Player

Many have asked what's the holdup with Ainge's plan to acquire an established All-Star who's taller than 6'0"?

According to CSNNE.com reporter A. Sherrod Blakely, Ainge will take aim at landing a game-changer in the frontcourt. Sources point to Gordon Hayward and Blake Griffin. However, indicated in the report, there are expectations that both players will re-sign with their 2016 squads, the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers, respectively.

Now we can reopen talks about Carmelo Anthony, who's at odds with Jackson in New York. Paul George may also look to win outside of Indiana. Meanwhile, there's still uncertainty surrounding Jimmy Butler's future with the Chicago Bulls.

For the Celtics, assume all options remain viable until clubs lock up their talented swingmen and wing players. Based on Ainge's reported desire to balance his guard-dominant roster, expect Boston to work the phones for the big names who may need a change of scenery.

New York Knicks Focusing on Donovan Mitchell

What do the Knicks need most? Jackson can select a point guard, a versatile scorer to take over after Anthony's expected trade or a solid defender on and off the ball to fill the team's roster voids. The Knicks' executive can also find a prospect who checks all three boxes.

Louisville product Donovan Mitchell has caught Jackson's attention over the past month. According to New York Post reporter Marc Berman, the Knicks have their sights set on the 6'3" guard.

"That versatility, his defensive mindset and character are reasons the Knicks have more than a casual interest in Mitchell—whether at No. 8 or trading down a few notches to later in the lottery," Berman said.

According to Berman's sources in his report, the Knicks wanted an interview with Mitchell, but the league controls the process and didn't grant access. Nonetheless, there's still time to dig into the Louisville standout.

Due to his improved shooting and an impressive showing at the NBA Scouting Combine in Chicago, Mitchell could rise in draft projection. As a shooter with upside as a facilitator and defensive awareness, he could be the best fit for the Knicks.

Suns Deny Interest in Trading Eric Bledsoe

The Suns drafted Devin Booker at No. 13 in the 2015 draft. The 6'6" guard blossomed into a lead sharpshooter during the 2016-17 campaign. He led the team in points per game (22.1) and scored 70 points in a loss to the Celtics on March 24:

In the same year, the front office came to terms on a five-year, $70 million deal with guard Brandon Knight.

There's one issue, what happens to Eric Bledsoe? He also signed a five-year, $70 million deal one year prior to Knight. The 27-year-old guard ranked second on the team in scoring (21.1 ppg) and started more games (66) than Knight (5) during the previous season.

Over the past two months of the 2016-17 season, rookie guard Tyler Ulis logged six double-digit assist performances and dropped 34 points in one contest as an undersized (5'10") scorer.

We've seen this before in Phoenix with Isaiah Thomas, who went to the Celtics and became an All-Star. However, Ulis showed more vision as a distributor. The Suns may have a viable backup in the No. 34 pick from the 2016 draft.

According to BasketballInsiders.com writer Steve Kyler, the Suns have already swatted rumors about trading Bledsoe.

"Suns sources continue to deny that there is a lot of interest in moving Bledsoe, but eventually, the team has to embrace their youth, which is why so many opposing teams believe Bledsoe can be had," Kyler said.

If there's a plan to push Ulis as the primary backup point guard, Knight should be the guy on the trade block. In six seasons, the 25-year-old never played more than 66 games in a single campaign. Since the team acquired the combo guard at the 2015 trade deadline, he's started 64 games. Bledsoe has been in the starting lineup for 218 out of 221 contests in Phoenix.

