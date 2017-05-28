Aaron Judge Hits 1st Career Grand Slam, Celebrates with Teammates

Aaron Judge Hits 1st Career Grand Slam, Celebrates with TeammatesMay 28, 2017
Aaron Judge's impressive power was on display again Sunday as the New York Yankees outfielder hit his first career grand slam.
Judge gave the Yankees a 5-2 lead over the Oakland Athletes in the bottom of the third. ESPN Stats & Info provided some of the specifics behind the blast:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Aaron Judge hit his first career grand slam today. He's the youngest Yankee to hit one since Melky Cabrera in 2006. https://t.co/xbK0viOB855/28/2017, 6:39:12 PM
The 25-year-old has made an immediate impact in his first full season in the Bronx, and his popularity is such that the Yankees created a section in his honor inside their home stadium:
New York Yankees @Yankees
Introducing … The Judge’s Chambers. #AllRise https://t.co/dq612a9HYf (Via MLB Fans) https://t.co/u51112US7k5/22/2017, 10:22:51 PM
With 16 home runs through 45 games, Judge has a great chance of topping Joe DiMaggio's record for most homers by a Yankees rookie. DiMaggio hit 29 in 1936.
Not only is Judge leading the race for American League Rookie of the Year, but he's also at least in the discussion for Most Valuable Player. Entering Sunday, he was third among AL position players in WAR (2.3), per FanGraphs.
If the Yankees, who were 28-18 and first in the AL East before Sunday's game, continue outperforming expectations and win the division, then Judge's MVP candidacy will only grow stronger.