Golfer Jeff Overton Developed Life-Threatening Spinal Infection After Procedure

Todd Warshaw/Getty Images

In a post on social media, the wife of PGA Tour golfer Jeff Overton announced the 34-year-old had suffered a life-threatening spinal infection while undergoing treatment for a herniated disc.

Christina Overton shared the news on Twitter:

Jeff thanked Christina for helping him through the ordeal:

Overton hasn't appeared at a PGA Tour event since missing the cut at the Honda Classic in February.

He was part of the United States' Ryder Cup team in 2010. He teamed with Bubba Watson to beat Luke Donald and Padraig Harrington and earned a head-to-head victory over Ross Fisher, which wasn't enough to propel the U.S. to a Ryder Cup title.

Overton has played in 293 career PGA Tour events, finishing in the top 10 on 32 occasions. He has yet to lift a trophy on the Tour, with four runner-ups to his name. Most recently, he placed second behind Stuart Appleby at the 2010 Greenbrier Classic.