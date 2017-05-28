Giancarlo Stanton Draws Closer to Franchise RBI Record with Homer Sunday

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton collected three hits, including a solo home run, in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, finishing with an RBI and two runs scored.

The solo home run gave the 27-year-old slugger his 34th RBI of the season. It also pushed Stanton to 574 RBI for his career, moving him within four of Mike Lowell for the most in Marlins history, per Baseball Reference.

Stanton debuted with the Marlins in 2010, collecting 22 homers and 59 RBI in his rookie campaign. He's struggled with injuries since breaking through at the top level, playing fewer than 125 games in four of the last five seasons. However, he's fallen short of 25 home runs just twice in his career, in 2010 and when he notched 24 over 116 games in 2013.

When able to remain healthy, Stanton's seven previous years in the majors have netted him three All-Star nominations, a Silver Slugger award and a runner-up finish for National League MVP to Clayton Kershaw in 2014. He's also playing in the third year of a blockbuster 13-year, $325 million contract with the club that runs through 2028.

Unfortunately, his success hasn't translated to much for the Marlins. Since his debut in the majors, the team hasn't finished better than third in the NL East and has never reached the playoffs. It neared .500 with a 79-82 mark last season, but Miami owns just an 18-30 record so far this season.

Should he play out the contract, he would be 38 by the time it expires. With more than 10 seasons remaining on the deal, Stanton would likely top the record books in most of the franchise's counting stats for hitters. However, more talent would need to surround him if the Marlins are to make a postseason run.

