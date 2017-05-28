NFLPA Tells Rookies to Be Like Rob Gronkowski, Odell Beckham Jr., Dak Prescott

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The NFL Players Association pointed to three of the NFL's biggest stars for incoming rookies to emulate as they enter the league.

Speaking at the Rookie Premiere last weekend, Ahmad Nassar, the president of the NFLPA's for-profit subsidiary, NFL Players Inc., told incoming rookies that New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott have set strong examples.

According to the Boston Globe's Ben Volin, Nassar cited the fact that none of the three was considered the biggest name in their respective draft class but that each has done well since to increase their profile both inside and outside the game.

One wouldn't expect the NFLPA to instruct rookies to follow in Gronk's footsteps considering his passion for partying. However, Nassar praised the three-time All-Pro for crafting a defined image in the minds of fans and potential endorsers.

"Some people think he's just this extension of a frat boy and that it's sort of accidental," Nassar said. "And that's wrong. It's not accidental; it's very purposeful. So the message there is: Really good branding is where you don't even feel it. You think, 'Oh, that's just Gronk being Gronk.' Actually, that's his brand, but it's so good and so ingrained and so authentic you don't even know it's a brand or think it."

To his credit, Gronkowski hasn't run afoul of league rules, and his earnestness makes the NFL more enjoyable. More Gronks would only be a good thing for football.

Volin noted Beckham and Prescott have enjoyed off-field success in terms of major brand endorsements.

Beckham was the cover athlete for Madden NFL 16 and took part in an advertising campaign for Head & Shoulders, replacing former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu:

Set to begin only his second year in the league, Prescott announced in May he had entered a partnership with PepsiCo:

It's one thing to build a Hall of Fame-caliber resume on the field. But the focus of Nassar's discussion highlighted how important it's becoming for players to find success off the field that can carry over long after their on-field careers have ended.