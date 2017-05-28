French Open 2017 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Sunday's Singles Bracket

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Sixth seed Dominic Thiem beat Bernard Tomic in straight sets Sunday on the first day of the 2017 French Open at Roland Garros. Thiem impressed while Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov also caught the eye after getting past Stephane Robert in a dominant, straight-sets win.

There were also victories for Ivo Karlovic and Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the men's singles bracket. Meanwhile, world No. 1 Angelique Kerber was shocked by Ekaterina Makarova in the WTA bracket, and Venus Williams survived a few scares before making it through against Wang Qiang.

For the full scores and statistics from the men's bracket, visit the Roland Garros official website. The same source also has the full results from the women's bracket.

Recap

Thiem impressed while making quick work of Tomic, per the ATP World Tour official Twitter account:

The first set finished 6-4 in Thiem's favour, but it was as close as Tomic got to the Austrian. Thiem blanked him in the second before wrapping things up comprehensively at 6-2 in the third.

Another win continues Thiem's dominance on clay, per ATP Media Info:

Dimitrov's win wasn't quite as routine as he took down Robert without dropping a set. Breaking serve proved to be the Bulgarian's ticket to the next round:

Karlovic was another of the day's comprehensive winners in the men's bracket, although he needed to survive tiebreaks in each of the first two sets against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

There was an element of Karlovic's trademark serving power missing from his game, per ESPN's Brad Gilbert, who cited a statistic from Greg Sharko:

Not every player in the men's bracket had it easy, though. Ramos-Vinolas was one of those pushed to the brink, taking four sets to beat Romania's Marius Copil. The latter took the first set on a tiebreak at 7-6(7) before Ramos-Vinolas settled well and won the next three.

There were similar issues for Tommy Robredo in his match with Dan Evans. Robredo dropped the first set, but BBC Sport's Russell Fuller warned how the Spaniard would be unfazed by trailing early on the Paris clay:

Fuller's words proved prophetic as Robredo won the next two sets before taking the third emphatically at 6-1 to send Evans out.

Ramos-Vinolas and Robredo had both needed four sets to progress, but Frenchman Lucas Pouille was pushed to a fifth on home soil by countryman Julien Benneteau. Pouille was in trouble after he dropped the second and third sets, but he rallied well to win the last two, 6-3 and 6-4.

In the process, Pouille kept up his exceptional record in matches extended to five sets, per ATP Media Info:

Thomaz Bellucci and 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta were among the other notable winners in the men's bracket.

There is no doubt the major shock of the day came when Kerber was sent packing in the opening round. Losing to Marakova meant the world No. 1 earned an unwanted piece of history, according to Fuller:

Kerber also joined a small list of top seeds who have fallen at the first hurdle in a major open, per WTA's Kevin Fischer:

What would have disturbed Kerber most is how easily Marakova took her game apart. BBC Sport's Piers Newbery identified where it went wrong for Kerber: "The superb footwork, tenacity from the baseline and all-round aggressive defence that took her so far in 2016 have deserted her in 2017. That has left her old frailties exposed, with a weak serve broken six times by Makarova on Philippe Chatrier Court."

While her own service game was routinely broken, Kerber was unable to return the favour, per Newbery: "A final tally of just two break points converted from 16 illustrated that lack of certainty in the key moments."

Kerber's elimination makes it even more difficult to predict what was already a deeply unpredictable women's bracket with Serena Williams not participating. At least Venus made it through the opening round, although she was put through her paces by Qiang.

Williams was making her record 20th appearance at Roland Garros but had to stay in the match to eventually unnerve Qiang. Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times noted how well Williams fought back when trailing:

Qiang may have lost, but she still earned some plaudits for her performance, with WTA Insider Courtney Nguyen lauding her playing style:

One other notable result from the women's bracket saw Petra Kvitova make a winning return following the knife attack she suffered last December. Kvitova used a series of strong forehand shots to beat Julia Boserup in straight sets 6-3 and 6-2.

Sky Sports Tennis noted how quickly Kvitova went about overcoming Boserup: "The 15th seed seemed to be inspired, winning the opening point of the match with a sweeping cross-court forehand and needed just 73 minutes to overcome world No. 86 Boserup."

Kvitova and Williams earned creditable wins, but Kerber's early exit will shake up this bracket.

As for the men's event, Thiem has laid down an early marker ahead of big guns like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic making their starts Monday.