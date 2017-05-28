NCAA Softball Championships 2017: Super Regionals Results, World Series Schedule

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The field for the 2017 Women's College World Series will be set with the conclusion of the super regional round.

The Florida Gators, UCLA Bruins, Oregon Ducks and Oklahoma Sooners have already sealed passage to Oklahoma City. Another four will join them Sunday.

NCAA Softball shared a copy of the full tournament bracket before the event began:

The full schedule for the WCWS is also available on NCAA.com. World Series play will begin Thursday at 11 a.m. ET, with the final game scheduled for June 7.

Below are the scores from Sunday's four games and a recap of the results.

Sunday Results

No. 13 LSU def. No. 4 Florida State, 6-4

No. 9 Texas A&M def. No. 8 Tennessee, 5-3

No. 15 Baylor vs. No. 2 Arizona, 7 p.m. ET

No. 11 Utah vs. No. 6 Washington, 10 p.m. ET

Sunday Recap

LSU 6, Florida State 4

Sahvanna Jaquish powered LSU to a 6-4 win over Florida State to advance to the Women's College World Series.

The senior catcher went 2-for-3 at the plate and drove home four runs. Her two-run double put the Tigers ahead 2-0 in the top of the third, and she plated two more runs in the fourth to make it a 5-1 game.

As a result of her efforts, Jaquish's teammates singled her out during the postgame celebration, per the Advocate's James Bewers:

Carley Hoover also deserves credit for entering the game in a difficult spot and shutting down the Seminoles offense.

The junior right-hander came on in relief of Allie Walljasper with two outs in the fourth inning, runners on first and second and LSU leading 5-3. A wild pitch from Hoover allowed the runners to move up a base, but she forced Alex Powers to pop up and end the inning.

Hoover also danced out of danger after Florida State loaded the bases with one out in the sixth.

"When the bases were loaded and [Jessie] Warren was up, that wasn't the best situation," she said after the game, per Bewers.

The Seminoles only managed to score one run in the inning, and Hoover maintained the Tigers' 5-4 lead before LSU added an insurance run in the seventh.

Texas A&M 5, Tennessee 3

A four-run third inning provided enough offense for Texas A&M to topple Tennessee, 5-3.

Things were going well for the Vols after they jumped ahead 3-0 after the second inning. Then the Aggies loaded the bases with one out. Ashley Walters brought home a run with a sacrifice fly, and Riley Sartain drilled a three-run home run to give A&M the lead.

NCAA Softball provided a replay of the homer:

Tori Vidales put another run on the board with a solo home run in the fifth.

The five runs were more than enough for Trinity Harrington, who struggled early on but found a comfort zone after Tennessee's early success at the plate. The Volunteers mustered one hit over the final five innings.

Harrington pitched a complete game, allowing six hits and three walks. ESPN's Holly Rowe tweeted how the junior right-hander's performance was even more impressive given the recent tragedy she experienced:

The Aggies are going to their first Women's College World Series in nearly a decade. They made back-to-back trips in 2007 and 2008.