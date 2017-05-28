Manchester United Transfer News: Ivan Perisic Rumours, Michael Keane Latest

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly offered a four-year contract to Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic despite failing to meet the Italian outfit's valuation of the player. Meanwhile, rumours of a move for Burnley's Michael Keane have intensified after Jesse Lingard was seen on holiday with the defender.

Both United and Premier League champions Chelsea are said to be chasing Perisic, but Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb reported the Red Devils have taken their interest a step further by offering him a deal (h/t Daily Star's Alex Harris).

According to Harris, manager Jose Mourinho's side have already offered £36 million for the Croatia international—a bid that was rejected—but they've tabled a contract worth almost £120,000 per week after tax nonetheless.

The transfer story has swiftly escalated in recent days, and beIN Sports presenter Matteo Bonetti praised Perisic as a potentially great signing for any Premier League should a move materialise this summer:

United's summer pursuit is helped by a report from Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato.com), which said Inter need to raise €30 million (£26.2 million) by the end of June to meet Financial Fair Play regulations.

Failure to do so would result in a €7 million (£6.1 million) fine for the Nerazzurri. For all the desperation seemingly surrounding the transfer, though, Tom Coast of Sport Witness also recently hailed Perisic as a top target for United:

Mourinho brought in a mix of youth and experience last summer by signing Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly—24 and 23, respectively—as well as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 28. Perisic, 28, would help in adding more talent close to or already in their playing prime.

The Portuguese could rejuvenate his squad once more by making a move for Burnley star Keane, 24. In that respect, his chances may be improved after Lingard posted a Snapchat video of him in Dubai with the centre-back, per the Mirror's Jake Polden, via 101 Great Goals:

The post could be completely innocent considering Lingard is only a month older than Keane and grew up with his fellow England international in the United academy, but one might assume transfer talk was on the agenda.

Keane has been linked with a move back to Old Trafford following a staunch season at Turf Moor, per Polden, and Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol recently confirmed his place on a three-man centre-back shortlist:

With Keane patrolling their lines, Burnley kept 10 clean sheets in the Premier League this season, one of which came in a 0-0 stalemate at the Theatre of Dreams, a result that might well have grabbed Mourinho's attention.

It helps United's plight to have an insider talking to Keane in the offseason, although Burnley boss Sean Dyche isn't likely to let his star leave without a fight, and Polden reported he's been valued at £25 million by his club.