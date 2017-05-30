2017 NBA Draft: Pros and Cons of LA Lakers Drafting Lonzo Ball with No. 2 Pick

2 of 5

There is no rulebook on prospect parenthood, but it's hard to remember a progenitor as public as LaVar Ball. Cameras and microphones have a way of gravitating toward the patriarch, and he consistently sparks viral blazes with boasts about his son's skills or outrageous claims about his own game.

It's hard to tell how much, if at all, LaVar's mouth has impacted Lonzo's stock. There are certainly far worse red flags to have, and many are routinely overlooked for elite talent. And, for what it's worth, Lonzo appreciates the sentiment.

"I know how he's been since Day 1, it's just that now all of America gets to see him because he's on the TV all the time," Lonzo told reporters in April, per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times. "I know he loves exposure, so it's good for him and I just hope he stays the same. I don't want my dad to change.”

But no matter how this is packaged—parental support, business marketing—it still is an unnecessary distraction. For a Lakers team with a young roster, a second-year head coach and a rookie front office, there could be apprehensions over potential interference. With the way LaVar generates clicks, it's not like his public platform is going away, particularly if Lonzo sticks in L.A.

"If you don’t play him the right way, is the father going to say something?" a Western Conference scout said, per Marc Berman of the New York Post. "And you don't want to have him on a big stage. ... You're always thinking: What's next?"

Not to mention, Lonzo now enters the league under an intensely burning spotlight. Being a high pick already puts a target on a player's back, but when everyone has seen the claims that this 19-year-old is better than LeBron James or Stephen Curry, they're all going to try to make their own statements against him.

"Guys aren't just gonna go at him, they're gonna go at him," former Laker Sam Perkins told USA Today's Scott Gleeson. "All I'm saying is he is gonna get his initiation from Isaiah [Thomas] to Curry to LeBron."