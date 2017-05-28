BMW PGA Championship 2017: Alex Noren Sets Course Record on His Way to the Title

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Alex Noren finished his final round with a Wentworth Club course record 10-under 62 to win the 2017 BMW PGA Championship on Sunday, taking the title with a two-shot lead over Francesco Molinari.

Golf.com congratulated the 34-year-old, who came out of nowhere to surge up the leaderboard during the final round of action:

Here's a look at the final leaderboard, via the European Tour's official Twitter account:

Noren didn't come into Sunday as one of the favourites to win the title, sitting at one-under after some inconsistent play and two double bogeys in his last two rounds.

But a solid start on the front nine, with three birdies in his first four holes, set him up for an incredible run on the backnine. The Swede opened with four birdies in his first five tries and added an eagle on the 18th with an incredible approach.

Per the European Tour's official Twitter account, he hit the course record in the process:

While Noren exploded, many of the top contenders faltered. Overnight leader Andrew Dodt finished the day two-over, settling for three bogeys and a double bogey. Henrik Stenson and Molinari both played solid rounds of four-under but never came close to the eventual winner.

Shane Lowry temporarily put himself in a position to contend for the title, per the European Tour:

That great run was undone by two double bogeys in quick succession, however, and the Irishman settled for a round of three-under and a share of sixth place.

For Noren, it's his first win of 2017 after he took four European Tour titles last year. In total, the Swede has now won an impressive nine European Tour events in his career.