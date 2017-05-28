England Grab 28-14 Win Over Barbarians in 2017 Old Mutual Wealth Cup

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

England continued their fine run in international rugby on Sunday, beating Barbarians 28-14 at Twickenham Stadium in London.

Nathan Earle gave England the lead after a strong spell from Barbarians, and George Ford added to the lead with his boot. Nick Isiekwe scored England's second try after half-time, while Adam Ashley-Cooper got on the board for Barbarians. Joe Tekori added some late excitement, but a score from Danny Care secured the win.

England fielded a weakened team because of the British Lions' tour of New Zealand, with several top stars absent. Barbarians were led by the likes of Alex Goode and Timoci Nagusa, with the latter impressing early.

His surging run after just three minutes nearly broke the deadlock, with Jeremy Thrush preventing major damage after Chris Robshaw was left for dead.

Goode thought he had scored shortly after, but the try was correctly disallowed for a forward pass from Nagusa. BBC London Sports' Jamie Hill loved what he saw from the wing:

Earle attacked out of control and lost possession, as the back-and-forth continued in the early stages. Barbarians dominated possession, but Earle made up for his mistake by giving England the lead, taking a pass from Sam James and scoring after 17 minutes. Ford added the conversion.

Sam Underhill was denied a try shortly after for a knock-on from Earle, with the TMO instead leading to a Barbarians scrum.

The visitors kept playing sensational rugby at times, but England were far more efficient, and Ford missed the chance to add to the lead after Frans Steyn was caught offside.

He had more luck minutes later, kicking a penalty after Robbie Fruean took out Mike Brown away from the ball, with the latter requiring treatment.

Barbarians failed to take advantage of some late possession, and instead, Ford ended the half by adding to the lead with another penalty, per England Rugby:

Ashley-Cooper put Barbarians on the board early in the second half, finishing a lovely move despite a late tackle from Earle.

Ford added another penalty before the TMO was needed for another big call, as Jeremy Thrush had a try disallowed for losing the ball forward.

A yellow card for Mikheil Nariashvili gave England some breathing room, and the English scrum started to really take hold in the second half, wearing down Barbarians.

Isiekwe scored a try with 11 minutes to play, all but ending the match as a contest. Tekori's late try made things more interesting, but to the relief of Twickenham, Care added a late score to end the match.

The Lions will tour New Zealand to start the summer, taking on New Zealand Provincial Barbarians on June 3.