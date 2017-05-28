Spike Lee Says Seahawks Signed Colin Kaepernick, Then Deletes Instagram Post

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Filmmaker Spike Lee claimed on Instagram on Saturday that the Seattle Seahawks had signed Colin Kaepernick but then deleted the post, according to Dan Gartland of SI.com.

Coleman Crawford of SB Nation shared a screenshot of Lee's post:

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reported that no deal was in place between Kaepernick and the Seahawks, however:

Kaepernick, who opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason, has yet to sign with a team. In March, Lee hinted on Instagram that Kaepernick's jobless status may have more to do with politics than his play on the field:

Kaepernick infamously kneeled during the national anthem before games last season as a protest against police brutality and the mistreatment of minorities in the United States. That made him a controversial figure around both the league and country, with arguments made by those who suggest teams are avoiding signing him based on his stance and others saying he is no longer an effective quarterback.

Of late, Kaepernick's been linked to the Seahawks, an organization that has generally embraced its most outspoken stars, such as Richard Sherman. From a football perspective, Kaepernick would certainly fit in Seattle, albeit in a backup role, as Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com wrote:

"The Seahawks' interest in Kaepernick makes sense on a number of different levels. They need a more proven backup than Trevone Boykin, especially after Russell Wilson suffered three different injuries last season. Kaepernick has the second-lowest interception rate in NFL history and has the athleticism to be a factor in the run game should Wilson go down."

Nothing is official yet, even if Lee is perhaps anticipating Kaepernick will join the Seahawks. But it's not hard to envision Kaepernick in Seattle next year, either.