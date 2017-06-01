Chicago Cubs: 5 Potential Trade Options to Erase Early Struggles

0 of 5

The Chicago Cubs should not press the panic button just yet.

Following a championship triumph over a century in the making, the Cubs entered 2017 with lofty expectations. A young nucleus, some reasonably thought, would only improve with more seasoning. Instead, they trail the surprisingly proficient Milwaukee Brewers for the National League Central lead at an underwhelming 25-27.

Since the potential dynasty has merely looked average, the Cubs must seek reinforcements this summer. Yet their chances of repeating shouldn't hinge on completing a blockbuster. They're far healthier than most squads, and positive regression from established contributors (Anthony Rizzo, Addison Russell, Jake Arrieta and John Lackey) should soon spur a hot streak.

Last year, relief pitching stood out as their unmistakable weakness. With Wade Davis fortifying the late innings, they will likely instead seek a starting pitcher to ignite another postseason pursuit. While they shouldn't make a bullpen move near the magnitude of last year's Aroldis Chapman acquisition, a right-handed-heavy group could use a left-handed specialist.

Don't think of these trade targets as belonging to a desperate team seeking a catalyst to turn the season around. Instead, view them as extra boosts to help claim the division and combat potent adversaries seeking their throne.