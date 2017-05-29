Grading Chicago Bears' 5 Most Improved Positional Units

0 of 5

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears have made a habit of circling a few problems in red ink each offseason and aggressively attacking them above all else.

It seems to be the preferred rebuilding method of general manager Ryan Pace. As a brief example, he targeted linebacker recently and ended up with one of the better interior one-two punches in the NFL thanks to Danny Trevathan and Jerrell Freeman, not to mention edge rushers like Pernell McPhee and Leonard Floyd.

Pace, playing with more cap space than most teams in the league this offseason, targeted several areas like this and made sweeping changes to the roster at key spots. Quarterback is the first that comes to mind, but it's far from the only spot Pace attacked well through either free agency and the draft, if not both.

Granted, this is a natural roster turnover for a team going into the third year of a significant rebuild. But the following areas are clearly improved—which doesn't mean they won't need addressed again soon in the future, but they're leagues ahead of where they were a season ago.