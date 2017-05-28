U-20 World Cup 2017 Results: Qualified Teams and Final Group Standings

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

France, the United States, New Zealand, Senegal and Saudi Arabia officially completed the list of teams to qualify from the group stages of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup on Sunday.

Les Bleus easily beat New Zealand, who will face the USA in the next round. The Americans played out a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia, good enough to win Group F. The Green Falcons qualified as one of the best third-placed teams.

For the final group standings, visit FIFA's official website.

Here's a look at the teams that qualified for the Round of 16:

Group winners: England, Venezuela, Zambia, Uruguay, France, USA

Second-placed finishers: South Korea, Mexico, Portugal, Italy, New Zealand, Senegal

Third-placed qualifiers: Costa Rica, Japan, Germany, Saudi Arabia

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

France made it a perfect three wins from three matches during Sunday's early slate of fixtures, cruising to a 2-0 win over New Zealand, who finished Group E in second place.

Few teams travelled to South Korea with more raw talent than Les Bleus, and it once again showed. Allan Saint-Maximin scored both goals for France, who didn't even need the likes of Jean-Kevin Augustin to come off the bench.

Scouted Football shared one of the two goals, a stunning strike that left the goalkeeper stranded:

Les Bleus have been pumping out star attackers for years, but the defence has arguably been even better during the U20 World Cup, not conceding a single goal in the group stages.

In both areas of the pitch, depth is key, and the sheer amount of talent France can call upon means they have to be considered favourites for the title.

USA felt good about their chances of a high finish going into the tournament, but key suspensions could play a major role for the Stars and Stripes moving forward. At the midway point of their match against Saudi Arabia, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Derrick Jones and Aaron Herrera had already been ruled out for the first match of the knockout stages.

EZEQUIEL BECERRA/Getty Images

Carter-Vickers saw a red card just minutes after Brooks Lennon opened the scoring, but fortunately for the Stars and Stripes, the damage was limited to Abdulelah Al Amri's equaliser. With Senegal and Ecuador playing out a scoreless draw, it set up an outing between New Zealand and the USA in the round of 16.

The match should present an interesting challenge for the Americans. The Junior All Whites have never made it past the round of 16 in this tournament, but their solid run this year, including a win over Honduras, is indicative of their talent level.

On paper, the Americans have the superior team, but key suspensions and Gedion Zelalem's injury will test their depth.